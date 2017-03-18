News By Tag
EPALAB Geiger Nuclear Radiation Detector For iOS iPhone Android Phone Goes on Sale in United States
Before coal goes to market, it is usually washed to separate it from the rocks and soil and reduce its sulfur content. The process produces enormous amounts of liquid waste, called sludge or slurry, which is held in impoundments often built onsite.
These slurry ponds, usually hidden from public view, can store billions of gallons of waste contaminated with the carcinogenic chemicals used in coal processing and toxic heavy metals found in coal such as arsenic, mercury, chromium, cadmium, boron, selenium and nickel. The impoundment dams can and do fail. In 1972, a dam failure in Buffalo Creek, W. VA resulted in the death of 125 people. A Martin County, KY impoundment owned by Massey Energy broke in 2000, releasing 306 million gallons of slurry, and contaminating over 75 miles of stream from Kentucky to West Virginia. All aquatic creatures died, property was damaged, homes were rendered uninhabitable, and the drinking water of ten counties was tainted. The pollution flowed from Coldwater Creek to Big Sandy River and eventually to the Ohio River.
The radiation hazard from air and water borne emissions from coal and nuclear radiation are forcing families to take matters into their own hands by opting for Geiger Counters. Just like we saw with potassium iodide during the Japanese nuclear fallout, everyone seems to want to be as prepared as possible for whatever may come.
Once news hit that President Trump has make it legal to dump Coal mining waste into streams and rivers, geiger counters began flying off the shelves along the west and East coast.
In true survivalist form, you can take matters into your own hands (especially if you live in Central Appalachia) and get your own geiger counter to monitor the radiation in and around your home. These are vital to have in a radiation fallout crisis because otherwise, you have no way of protecting your family from radiation fallout. It can also help you avoid contaminated food or water, or "hot spots" of radiation.
While most of the Geiger product in this category, are expensive and selling out so fast right now, EPALAB Geiger Nuclear Radiation Detector For iOS iPhone Android Phone is selling for just $28.90.
