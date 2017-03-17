News By Tag
Elaf to showcase expanding hotel brands at Saudi Travel and Tourism Investment Market 2017
Group reinforces leading position in facilitating pilgrimage tours for Hajj and Umrah
Elaf will showcase its range of hotels across KSA, particularly its latest properties in Makkah and Medina, which are very popular among its clientele who perform their Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages, as well as its range of properties and travel packages for corporate customers and families looking to visit Jeddah.
Ziyad Bin Mahfouz, CEO of Elaf Group, said: "The Elaf Group is consistent in its efforts to take advantage of every opportunity to increase our presence, including in local markets and increase awareness on our hotel brands across the Kingdom. We have carved a niche in the tourism sector by providing world class services particularly for pilgrims visiting the holy cities of Makkah and Medina during Hajj and Umrah. We always make sure that our services clearly define the quality that our discerning clients are looking for."
"By this distinction, we hope to create new opportunities at the event to make a significant contribution in the development of Saudi Arabia's tourism sector as we showcase the expansion of our existing projects and the opening of new properties. We continue to enjoy robust growth year-on-year as the number of tourists visiting pilgrimage places and heritage sites in KSA continue to increase. Through key partnerships and innovation, we hope to meet the growing demand for superior tourism services across the Kingdom," Mahfouz added.
Saudi Travel and Tourism Investment Market is the country's leading tourism event, which provides an ideal platform for domestic tourism players from the public and private sector to feature their products and present investment prospects and key destinations across KSA in a bid to increase competitiveness in the industry. Elaf Group will be participating in the event under Jeddah enclave.
