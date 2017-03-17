News By Tag
Metal Deactivator Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
Refineries and metal working industries are the key end users of Metal Deactivator in industrial sector which are favouring the market. The factors increasing the demand of metal deactivators are, the rising number of passenger cars in Asia-Pacific and inflexible emission rules in regions such as America and Europe but thereafter Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for metal deactivators, owing to the continued growth in end user automotive industry.
Some of the major players in the global Metal Deactivator market include Innospec Inc., Songwon Industrial Co., Afton Chemical Corporation, Dorf Ketal India Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, Adeka Corporation, Vanderbilt Chemicals, LLC, King Industries Inc., Clariant AG , LANXESS AG, Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd., HPL additives, Ab Petrochem Pvt. Ltd. and Jayvee Organics & Polymers Pvt. Ltd.
For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/
Formulation Covered:
• Oil Soluble
• Water Soluble
Metals Covered:
• Alloys
• Copper
• Aluminum
• Others
End user Covered:
• Polymer
o Automotive
o Adhesives & Coatings
o Building Wire
o Power Cables
o Communication Cables
o Home Appliances & Consumer Electronics
o Others
o Plastic mouldings
o Healthcare
o aerospace
• Food & Agriculture
• Automotive
o Gear Oils
o Fuel Additives
o Engine Oil Additives
o Other Lubricants
• Aviation Jet Fuels
• Industrial
o Hydraulic Oil
o Industrial Gear Oils
o Metal Working Fluids
o Transmission Oil
o Turbine Oils
o Others
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
