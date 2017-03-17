 
Metal Deactivator Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

 
 
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Metal Deactivator market is accounted for $164.10 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $250.52 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.2%. The use of copper, aluminum and other non-ferrous metals in wide spectrum had emphasized the need for additives to minimize negative effects as staining and corrosion. The dominant applications of metal deactivators, especially in the oilfields and refineries will boost the overall market growth. However, market is set to observe a stagnant growth owing to the quantity of its usage pertaining to its applications.

Refineries and metal working industries are the key end users of Metal Deactivator in industrial sector which are favouring the market. The factors increasing the demand of metal deactivators are, the rising number of passenger cars in Asia-Pacific and inflexible emission rules in regions such as America and Europe but thereafter Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for metal deactivators, owing to the continued growth in end user automotive industry.

Some of the major players in the global Metal Deactivator market include Innospec Inc., Songwon Industrial Co., Afton Chemical Corporation, Dorf Ketal India Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, Adeka Corporation, Vanderbilt Chemicals, LLC, King Industries Inc., Clariant AG , LANXESS  AG, Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd., HPL additives, Ab Petrochem Pvt. Ltd. and Jayvee Organics & Polymers Pvt. Ltd.

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/metal-deactivator-market

Formulation Covered:
• Oil Soluble
• Water Soluble

Metals Covered:
• Alloys
• Copper
• Aluminum
• Others

End user Covered:
• Polymer
o  Automotive
o  Adhesives & Coatings
o  Building Wire
o  Power Cables
o   Communication Cables
o  Home Appliances & Consumer Electronics
o  Others
o Plastic mouldings
o Healthcare
o aerospace
• Food & Agriculture
• Automotive
o  Gear Oils
o  Fuel Additives
o  Engine Oil Additives
o  Other Lubricants
• Aviation Jet Fuels
• Industrial
o  Hydraulic Oil
o  Industrial Gear Oils
o  Metal Working Fluids
o  Transmission Oil
o  Turbine Oils
o  Others

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancement

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/metal-deactivator-market

James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
