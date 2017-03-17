News By Tag
Birla Academy retain its position as the top art gallery in Kolkata
Time passes by, but some things remain the same. Birla Academy of Art and Culture is among those unchangeable things. It has been consistently retaining its position as the top art gallery in Kolkata since decades.
The brain parents of the Birla Academy, Sri & Smt B.K. Birla started a public Charitable Trust in 1962 with the intention to collect, preserve and showcase different art objects from their collection to the public. This laid the foundation of the Birla Academy of Art and Culture as a premier art center. It comprises spacious exhibition halls that provide a platform to the artists where they can showcase their talent.
The senior management of this art gallery is very happy and proud to be able to retain its position as the top art gallery in Kolkata. Years have passed, a lot of things have changed around, but Birla Academy has consistently been one of the most popular art centers of modern importance, nationally as well as internationally.
The Birla Academy of Art and Culture hosts a number of events that run all round the year. Artists from all over the world, both eminent and the budding ones, present their works here. The main activities include –
• Collection, preservation and display of different types of rare and valuable art objects
• Hosting and organization of varies types of exhibitions including both national and international objects
• Hosting cultural programs
• Conducting different types of educational activities
Apart from the abovementioned programs, the Birla Academy of Art and Culture has also hosted a number of legendary plays like Driving Miss Daisy, Once upon a Mattress, etc, with the cooperation of the ICCR (Indian Council for Cultural Relations) and USIS.
About the Birla Academy of Art and Culture
The Birla Academy of Art and Culture was established in Kolkata in the year 1967. It is the brainchild of well-known industrialists Shri & Smt. B.K. Birla. Since 1967, it has come a long way and made its place in the top art galleries in India.
Contact Information
Birla Academy of Art and Culture
Address: 108-109, Southern Ave,
Kolkata, West Bengal 700029
Phone: (033) 2466-6802, 2466-2843, 4008-9489
Website: http://birlaart.com/
Contact
Birla Academy of Art and Culture
***@birlaart.com
