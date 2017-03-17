News By Tag
Justice Jasti Chelameswar released Universal Law Publishing's book 'Rethinking Judicial Reforms'
Hon'ble Mr. Justice Jasti Chelameswar and Hon'ble Mr. Justice Kurian Joseph released Universal Law Publishing's (An imprint of LexisNexis) book 'Rethinking Judicial Reforms: Reflections on Indian Legal System', authored by Kaleeswaram Raj
During the occasion, Hon'ble Mr. Justice Jasti Chelameswar, Judge, Supreme Court of India, congratulated the author for writing a wonderful book and said, "Kaleeswaramis someone who takes interest in advisory, which is becoming a scare phenomenon nowadays, especially among successful lawyers who hardly have time to do this. For those who have the time to do it, some lack the patience to write their ideas, some lack the determination to publish, some lack opportunity to publish. So when Raj published the article I was delighted and specially the reference he made to Derrida. It only showed the man's intellectual prowessand I always like people with that endowment. " He specifically pointed out three main aspects in the book relating to appointment of judges, internal problem of delay and better management of the courts system.
Congratulating the author on his achievement, Hon'ble Mr. Justice Kurian Joseph, Judge, Supreme Court of India, said, "Raj is an insider looking at the family with the goggles of an outsider. This is the feeling I get when I read the articles of Advocate Kaleeswaram Raj. Approach is always forthright and honest, and therefore, the analysis is very lucid. His articles cover several aspects of the democracy and try to reflect the future of the democracy on its people. Equally, these have helped the right-minded members of the civil society to have a clear and right perspective on the legal issues that have a social dimension and contextual relevance. "On the author, he added, "He is a great public man and a voracious reader. I admire his great quality of calling 'a spade a spade', and speaking against the untruth, dishonest and wrong trends in the society. I have great admiration for his dispassionate approach; he is a man of no bias."
The book release function was followed by a panel discussion–'Expressions on Politics of Judicial Reforms' on various themes picked from the book, by diverse and eminent panelists, to introduce the vast and complex 'Judicial Reforms' in the book. The panel comprised of Richard Hey, Member of Parliament; A.K.Ramakrishnan, Professor, JNU; Venkitesh Ramakrishnan, Senior Associate Editor, Frontline; and M.B.Rajesh, Member of Parliament. Raju Ramachandran, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India, was the key note speaker at the panel.
