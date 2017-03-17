 
"Wright and Smith: The Place to Shop Modern Home Décor and Meet Artists and Craftsmen"

A unique global forum and online shopping experience dedicated to discovering artists and craftsmen behind modern home décor.
 
 
March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Wright and Smith is a new global forum of curators, artists and craftsmen presenting beautifully designed and exceptionally crafted modern home décor. The unique home décor and furniture online store launched in October, 2016.

Dedicated to quality craftsmanship and design, Wright and Smith is an exciting new way for people, with a similar passion in contemporary home décor, to meet artisans who have honed their skills across borders or over generations. Not only is Wright and Smith focused on providing a luxurious online shopping experience for people to discover beautiful and rare home décor accessories, the website also emphasizes the stories and craftsmanship of the makers behind each piece of home décor piece and furniture. While discovering new artists and home décor pieces, the curators and experts of Wright and Smith also provide insight, tips, and tricks for home interior decorating on their blog.

Wright and Smith features artists and craftsmen that are masters of their craft, and in some cases, this is the first time that they are making pieces directly available to the general public. These artisans include, contemporary ceramic artists and designers, textile designers, fabric designers, block printing artists, sculpture artists, fine furniture makers and more. From Amsterdam to Hong Kong, the curators and creative professionals behind Wright and Smith have travelled all over the world to uncover the very best skilled craftspeople.

The Wright and Smith initiative was founded by Sasha Young, whose professional background is rooted in Hong Kong's interior design business. In an incredible tale of chance encounters and coincidences, the founding of Wright and Smith began when Young visited a store in Hong Kong specializing in hand painted porcelain on a recommendation by a friend. Upon entering the Yuet Tung China Works shop, she was immediately inspired by the endless rows of porcelain plates and bowls. However, it was when she met Joseph Tso, who now runs the ceramic workshop alongside his sister Anita, that everything fell into place. In a blog post on Wright and Smith, Sasha writes that in 1941, her grandparents had received a beautiful set of fine bone china dinnerware as a wedding gift and she soon discovered that the set was originally produced by the very same ceramic studio, Yuet Tung China Works.

"That's when I knew that I had to tell this story. And I wanted to tell other stories of other artisans, who in our modern and digital world are keeping traditional skills and real people's stories alive," stated Young.

Wright and Smith invites everyone to become a part of the stories being told on the website. Discover modern home decor now at https://www.wrightandsmith.com/

Wright & Smith
info@wrightandsmith.com
