Marketforce to host 11th annual Nuclear Industry Forum on 15th & 16th May 2017 in London
With the news from Hinkley Point C and the progress of the UK's SMR consultation there has never been a better time to get insights from senior leaders across the world of nuclear.
Key topics to be covered include:
· Hear from all the nuclear developers as EDF Energy, Horizon Nuclear Power, and NuGeneration provide updates on the plans for new power stations
· Get an update on the UK's SMR consultation from the Deputy Director: Small Modular Reactors, Nuclear Decommissioning & Waste of the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and some of the leading vendors
· Over four and a half hours of networking time, including a drinks reception, with the representatives from all of the influential companies in the industry.
· Discover the strategic outlook for decommissioning with the site license operators such as Magnox Ltd and Dounreay Site Restoration Limited
More than ten hours of content from leading industry players, including international perspectives from the Department for International Trade, EnBW Kernkraft, and Andra
"Once again the Nuclear Industry Forum brought together some top rank speakers to address important and topical issues."
Chairman, Conservative Party
"An opportunity to meet key influencers to discuss matters of importance to the future profitability of the industry."
Head of Socio-Economic Development, Magnox
Please visit the website at http://www.marketforce.eu.com/
Contact
Sam Milliken
+44(0) 20 7760 8699
conferences@
End
