March 2017





Marketforce to host 11th annual Nuclear Industry Forum on 15th & 16th May 2017 in London

With the news from Hinkley Point C and the progress of the UK's SMR consultation there has never been a better time to get insights from senior leaders across the world of nuclear.
 
 
CLERKENWELL, England - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Bringing together all the key figures in the nuclear industry, this event featured strategic insights from those involved in the key decision-making and delivery roles. This annual event is a fantastic opportunity to get an update on every aspect of the nuclear industry all in one place, and to find out how to take advantage of the developments coming over the next year.

Key topics to be covered include:

·     Hear from all the nuclear developers as EDF Energy, Horizon Nuclear Power, and NuGeneration provide updates on the plans for new power stations

·     Get an update on the UK's SMR consultation from the Deputy Director: Small Modular Reactors, Nuclear Decommissioning & Waste of the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and some of the leading vendors

·     Over four and a half hours of networking time, including a drinks reception, with the representatives from all of the influential companies in the industry.

·     Discover the strategic outlook for decommissioning with the site license operators such as Magnox Ltd and Dounreay Site Restoration Limited

     More than ten hours of content from leading industry players, including international perspectives from the Department for International Trade, EnBW Kernkraft, and Andra

"Once again the Nuclear Industry Forum brought together some top rank speakers to address important and topical issues."

Chairman, Conservative Party

"An opportunity to meet key influencers to discuss matters of importance to the future profitability of the industry."

Head of Socio-Economic Development, Magnox

Please visit the website at http://www.marketforce.eu.com/events/nuclear/nuclear-indu... for more information on the programme and speakers. For any queries call +44 (0)207 760 8699 or send an email at conferences@marketforce.eu.com.

