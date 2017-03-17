How to upgrade D-link router and its firmware?

Just read the article clearfully, and update and upgrade D-link router and its firmwares!

Contact

Fix Tech Help Technicians

***@sbsind.in Fix Tech Help Technicians

End

-- D-Link is one of the most popular routers used by millions of people all over the world. D-Link manufactures and markets various types of routers including the most sophisticated and wireless routers. D-Link provides updates for the software that are inherent in all its network routers which are known as the firmware. Regular updates of firmware are necessary for the ultimate security of a router and improving the workability of the router. Sometimes updates of software are required to configure any new device used in the network or along with the upgrades of the software used in other devices.Firmware updates also help to scan the programs running in the system more dynamically to fix malware and computer virus. The users can take help of D-Link router tech support to download new versions of the firmware from the official website of D-Link. Tech support also provides expert assistance to configure any new tool in case change in some configuration is required.Most of the firmware updates are model-specific, i.e. the user needs to search the model he is using in the official website to get access to upgrade version.The user need to access D-Link's Web-based configuration service by searching with proper keywords or looking into their support system like support.dlink with dotcom extensionThe user could find "Admin" on the right-hand side of the screen, the user needs to provide user id and password to Login.From the "Tools" tab the router page the user needs to access "Firmware".With the help of check now button the required firmware updates could be traced.The user needs to download the latest updated file in the computer.After the upload is complete, the user can now select "Firmware" option on the website and then the "Browse" option on the same page. He can now browse the downloaded file and double-click on it to upload the file to the router.The process is simple as necessary instruction is provided by the support system. In the case of any problem, the users are free to call the D-link router technical support for D-Link anytime.Visit us for immediate support andd help in D-link from anywhere: