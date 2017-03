Global X-Ray Detectors Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global X-Ray Detectors Market, By Product Type (Flat Panel, Computed Radiography, Line Scan, CCD), Portability (Fixed, Mobile), Application (Medical, Dental, Security, Veterinary, Industrial),End User, Geography–Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Contact

Shubham Dwivedi

SEO Analyst

+1-888-387-2818

shubham.dwivedi@ databridgemarketresearch.com Shubham DwivediSEO Analyst+1-888-387-2818

End

-- The Global X-Ray Detector Market is expected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2024 from USD 2.3 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.The market is segmented based on product type, portability, application, end-user and geography.· Flat Panel· Computed Radiography· Line Scan· CCD· Fixed· Mobile· Medical· Dental· Security· Veterinary· IndustrialBased on geography, the Global X-Ray Detectors market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The report of this market covers data for major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, and South Africa.· Agfa Healthcare· Amptek, Inc.· Analogic Corporation· Canon Inc.· Detection Technology Oyj· Fujifilm Medical Systems· Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.· Konica Minolta, Inc.· Moxtek, Inc.· Perkinelmer, Inc.· Rigaku Corporation· Teledyne DALSA Inc.· Thales Group· Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.· Toshiba Corporation· Varian Medical Systems· GE Healthcare· Rayence Co., Ltd.· Philips Healthcare· Sydor Technologies· Shawcor· Yxlon International GmbhReport Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/ reports/global- chroma... Data Bridge Market ResearchAmanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road,Hadapsar, Pune – 411028Tel: +1-888-387-2818Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.comVisit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research%20/