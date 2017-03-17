News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Global X-Ray Detectors Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
Global X-Ray Detectors Market, By Product Type (Flat Panel, Computed Radiography, Line Scan, CCD), Portability (Fixed, Mobile), Application (Medical, Dental, Security, Veterinary, Industrial),End User, Geography–Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
The market is segmented based on product type, portability, application, end-user and geography.
By Product Type:
· Flat Panel
· Computed Radiography
· Line Scan
· CCD
By Portability:
· Fixed
· Mobile
By Application:
· Medical
· Dental
· Security
· Veterinary
· Industrial
Based on geography, the Global X-Ray Detectors market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The report of this market covers data for major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, and South Africa.
Read more:http://databridgemarketresearch.com/
Major Players of the Global X–Ray Detectors Market:
· Agfa Healthcare
· Amptek, Inc.
· Analogic Corporation
· Canon Inc.
· Detection Technology Oyj
· Fujifilm Medical Systems
· Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
· Konica Minolta, Inc.
· Moxtek, Inc.
· Perkinelmer, Inc.
· Rigaku Corporation
· Teledyne DALSA Inc.
· Thales Group
· Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
· Toshiba Corporation
· Varian Medical Systems
· GE Healthcare
· Rayence Co., Ltd.
· Philips Healthcare
· Sydor Technologies
· Shawcor
· Yxlon International Gmbh
Other Reports:
Global Chromatography Solvents Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
Report Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road,
Hadapsar, Pune – 411028
Tel: +1-888-387-2818
Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com
Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/
Contact
Shubham Dwivedi
SEO Analyst
+1-888-387-2818
shubham.dwivedi@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse