Simexa appearing with 2 outdoor furniture brands in IFFS exhibition
Simexa, the hospitality outdoor furniture supplier, introduced 2 garden furniture brands during the IFFS exhibition: Skyline Design & Maiori
Just like the previous years, the IFFS was a huge success. This 4 days exhibition gathered 20,349 visitors from 92 different countries. The 423 companies exhibiting saw this fair as a great opportunity to expose their products to new markets and meet up with potential clients.
During this international event, Skyline Design displayed several collections from their outdoor living and dining sets, in addition to their garden loungers and daybeds. According to Mr. Naoufal Kahwaji, managing partner at Simexa, the IFFS allowed the hospitality outdoor furniture supplier to meet up with people from around the world within the industry. Mr. Kahwaji described the show as a successful participation due to building contact with many prospects, from different markets. "The International Furniture Fair helped us connect and create professional relations with many potential clients, it also gave us access to new markets", says Mr. Kahwaji.
Maiori's participation in the IFFS event made a considerable impact on all those who visited the stand. First, Maiori decided to go with a closed stand, and although it was a risk, it generated positive results and interest from the visitors. Second, the outdoor solar lighting brand also disclosed their outdoor furniture sets, which were successful due to their unique designs and unmatchable comfort. "Classique" and "AT 600 by Christophe Pillet" collections were both the talk of the town. The first set combines the old Versaille's flair with modern rationality, while the second is an account of design best practices and a dialogue of contrasts.
Also, in like any event participation for Maiori, the biggest success were the outdoor solar lights with their uniqueness and the detailed craftsmanship. This was translated by La Lampe Parade receiving a best design runner-up award in the outdoor and garden category. On that, Mr. Kahwaji commented: "Receiving such a prize is a great honor and considered a fruitful endorsement that gives the brand and its suppliers, like Simexa, a positive image."
In conclusion, the IFFS kept its promise as an opportunities' provider to its exhibitors. During the event, the visitors' goal was obvious: it was all about business, which definitely suited all the participating companies. For this, the managing partner of the hospitality outdoor furniture supplier (http://simexa.com/
