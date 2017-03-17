 
News By Tag
* Anti-counterfeit
* Pharmaceutical Supply Chain
* Supply Chain
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


A focus on supply chain security and anti-counterfeiting at Pharmaceutical Logistics

Mundipharma, GS1, GIRP and TAPA release presentations ahead of the 11th annual Pharmaceutical Logistics Conference which returns to London 18th & 19th May 2017.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Anti-counterfeit
* Pharmaceutical Supply Chain
* Supply Chain

Industry:
* Medical

Location:
* London City - London, Greater - England

Subject:
* Events

LONDON - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The worldwide threat of counterfeiting and supply chain security continues to escalate with reports of fake drugs still slipping into public health systems despite rigorous regulatory schemes. In line with this, the 11th annual Pharmaceutical Logistics Conference will provide a focus on strategies to maintain supply chain security, visibility and anti-counterfeiting.

Key presentations to include:

AN APPROACH TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN SECURITY
Tom Cochrane, Head of Security Operations, Mundipharma

Case studies on how to manage security systems to mitigate risks of damage, temperature excursion, bribery and corruption, as well as using networks and technology for a multi-layered approach. The presentation will also include looking at investigations such as paper trails, CCTV footage and forensic analysis to identify causes of incidents.

GS1 STANDARD - A CRITICAL TOOL IN THE FIGHT AGAINST COUNTERFEITING
Glen Hodson, Head of Healthcare, GS1

Explores GS1 standards as a tool to prevent counterfeiting and knowing regulatory bodies taking action. This will also discuss authentication and traceability.

THE IMPACT OF THE FALSIFIED MEDICINES DIRECTIVE TO THE SUPPLY CHAIN
Martin FitzGerald, Deputy Director General, European Healthcare Distribution Association (GIRP)

This presentation will expound on the Falsified Medicines Directive& Delegated REgulation, the development of European Medicines Verification Systems as well as the cost implications for operators and latest developments.

HOW TAPA MITIGATES SUPPLY CHAIN SECURITY RISKS
Jason Breakwell, Vice Chairman, Transported Asset Protection Association

A discussion on intelligence analysis, mitigation measures for facilities and transportation as well as identification and evaluation of supply chain risks.

The two-day event will also provide in-depth discussions on the demands of temperature regulation, warehousing and supply chain efficacy, innovation within clinical trial logistics, and regulatory considerations within the pharmaceutical industry.

Presentations will also be led by featured experts from Exelcius, Seer Pharma, Johnson and Johnson, Merck, Sharpe and Dohme, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly, Sanofi, IATA, AstraZeneca, ASC Associates, TEDAC, Turkish Cargo and more.

You can view the full roster of the speakers as well as their presentations at www.pharmaceutical-logistics.com/prlog

Pharmaceutical Logistics Conference
11th Annual Conference: 18th & 19th May
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
www.pharmaceutical-logistics.com/prlog

---end ---

Contact Information:

For sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Alia Malick at amalick@smi-online.co.uk. For delegate queries please contact Fateja Begum at fbegum@smi-online.co.uk. For media queries please contact Honey de Gracia at hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
End
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
Posted By:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:+442078276000
Tags:Anti-counterfeit, Pharmaceutical Supply Chain, Supply Chain
Industry:Medical
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SMi Group Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share