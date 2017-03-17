Dr. Debraj Shome & Dr. Rinky Kapoor Train International Doctors at IMCAS 2017 at Paris

Renowned plastic and cosmetic surgeon, Dr Debraj Shome and famous dermatologist, Dr Rinky Kapoor train international doctors at IMCAS in Paris.

-- The IMCAS event is a congress dedicated to plastic surgeons and dermatologists. It happens multiple times a year for over a decade in different parts of the world to generate a synergy and mutually reinforce interface between dermatology and plastic and reconstructive surgery. The IMCAS congress continually offers the best in terms of innovation, quality, distinction and education in the fields of aesthetics, whether it is plastic surgery or dermatology.Dr Debraj Shome is one of the leading plastic and cosmetic surgeons in India with expertise in constructive, restorative and cosmetic plastic surgery. He has gone through fellowships in facial plastic surgery, oculoplastic surgery, head and neck surgery among others.Dr Shome has revolutionised many surgical procedures and also come with a non-surgical alternative to popular surgeries. He has performed many surgeries on famous public figures and is one of the favourite plastic and cosmetic surgeons amongst celebrities in both Bollywood and Hollywood.Dr Rinky Kapoor is a renowned dermatologist, cosmetologist, trichologist, and dermato-surgeon. She has expertise in facial scar removal, hair removal, non-invasive weight loss, acne treatments and many more. She has treated thousands of patients over the years for different kinds of skin, hair and nail issues and diseases.Dr Kapoor is frequently invited to national and international events such as conferences, seminars, and meetings as keynote speaker, guest and faculty. She has received numerous awards including the "Best Dermatologist Award" multiple times in the past few years. She has also been the consultant dermatologist for many beauty pageants and helped the participants deal with their skin issues and also learn how to take better care of their skin.The Esthetic Clinics are a chain of world class centers for plastic surgery, cosmetic surgery and skin, hair care. Currently the centers are in Mumbai, India. These centers are founded and headed by the internationally renowned and trained Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Debraj Shome and Dr. Rinky Kapoor, an internationally renowned Cosmetic Dermatologist. We offer the complete array of treatments for any abnormality affecting the face and skin.