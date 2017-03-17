 
Premium Packaging Reinforcing the Brand Image

The premium packaging industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21% during the forecasted period, says RNCOS in its latest report.
 
 
NOIDA, India - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The trend of innovative packaging on the product aimed at reinforcing the brand image through the use of expensive ingredients, technologies, colors, and other raw materials has recently picked pace in the country due to change in lifestyle and shift of traditional to modern consumer. Companies are now focusing on packaging of the brand at large while outshining their product thus making an attempt to attract the consumer. Owing to such developments, Indian premium packaging industry is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21% during forecasted period of 2017-2022.

According to our latest report "Indian Premium Packaging Industry Outlook 2022", innovative packaging is the new area of attention amongst the players resulting in formation of premium packaging industry. The intelligent packaging technologies used to cater to the premium packaging industry are meeting the consumer demand of premium packaging on the product thereby driving retail sales while increasing product security. Such technologies are transforming manufactured products through 'modern age packaging' satisfying the rising standard of Indian populace.

Research Analysis and Highlights

The report "Indian Premium Packaging Industry Outlook 2022", by RNCOS spread over 15 pages, imparts a comprehensive overview and thorough analysis of Premium Packaging Industry. Our study includes analysis of packaging industry which comprises of the segmentation by type. It covers the current and future prospects of premium packaging industry and its segmentation by sector.

Further, it provides the current and future outlook of its segments namely food, non food and beverages. Further, regulatory framework has been provided in the report for better understanding of regulations to be followed in the country. Additionally, the report covers the key players section which gives a proper understanding to about the existing competition in the premium packaging industry in India.

Some of the report's key highlights include:

•        Premium Packaging Reinforcing Brand Image

•        Multi-brand Retailing Encouraging Premium Packaging

•        Food and Beverage Sector driving the Industry.

•        Rising Investment by Key Players.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM901.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Other-Industry.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
