Premium Packaging Reinforcing the Brand Image
The premium packaging industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21% during the forecasted period, says RNCOS in its latest report.
According to our latest report "Indian Premium Packaging Industry Outlook 2022", innovative packaging is the new area of attention amongst the players resulting in formation of premium packaging industry. The intelligent packaging technologies used to cater to the premium packaging industry are meeting the consumer demand of premium packaging on the product thereby driving retail sales while increasing product security. Such technologies are transforming manufactured products through 'modern age packaging' satisfying the rising standard of Indian populace.
Research Analysis and Highlights
The report "Indian Premium Packaging Industry Outlook 2022", by RNCOS spread over 15 pages, imparts a comprehensive overview and thorough analysis of Premium Packaging Industry. Our study includes analysis of packaging industry which comprises of the segmentation by type. It covers the current and future prospects of premium packaging industry and its segmentation by sector.
Further, it provides the current and future outlook of its segments namely food, non food and beverages. Further, regulatory framework has been provided in the report for better understanding of regulations to be followed in the country. Additionally, the report covers the key players section which gives a proper understanding to about the existing competition in the premium packaging industry in India.
Some of the report's key highlights include:
• Premium Packaging Reinforcing Brand Image
• Multi-
• Food and Beverage Sector driving the Industry.
• Rising Investment by Key Players.
