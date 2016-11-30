 
Prettislim Helps One to Get the Ideal Body in 8 Weeks

Planning To Get An Ideal Body? Prettislim offers a safe & painless U-Lipo Treatment to reduce unwanted fat from body in 8 weeks & live a healthier lifestyle.
 
 
MUMBAI, India - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Summertime is around the corner and the beaches and pools are ready so it's time to bust out with the best sun hats and swimsuits. Along with the best swimsuits, it's also time to bring out the best body. However, it is known that being slim and slender is not easy. Running short of time, unavoidable unhealthy diets, illnesses, etc. are only some hurdles that come in the way of one's quest for the perfect body. Fortunately, Prettislim wants each one to feel as beautiful as the vacation spots they visit. Prettislim helps one to get the ideal body in 8 weeks without any surgery and other associated risks.

   (Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161130/444017LOGO )

Prettislim (https://www.prettislim.com/) offers a unique ultrasonic cavitation treatment (https://www.prettislim.com/u-lipo/how-does-u-lipo-works/) that makes one lose weight rapidly and painlessly. Getting rid of accumulated fat can be a daunting task, but with Prettislim on the side, 1 session can reduce up to 8 cms in just 1 hour. This ultrasonic cavitation liposuction is an extremely painless and a very feasible alternative to surgery. This ultrasonic liposuction cavitation treatment includes tummy tuck (https://www.prettislim.com/u-lipo-treatments/u-lipo-tummy...), arm tuck, saddlebag tuck, hip tuck, thigh tuck, b-tone, chin tuck and many more targeted areas.

Ultrasonic cavitation is an intelligent and affordable alternative to risky surgeries and laser treatments. Prettislim has professionally trained in-clinic experts and dieticians that guide their clients toward a healthier lifestyle with diet and exercises. With over 600,000 treatments given, its treatment has a whopping 95% satisfaction rate from various Prettislim client reviews (https://www.prettislim.com/client-s-reviews/video-testimo...).

Prettislim's ultrasonic body sculpting gives visible results in the target area in the span of just 1 hour per session. Telephonic support is available from qualified doctors and dieticians. One can connect with experts to get a consultation to eliminate any queries. The slimming network has three branches across Mumbai at Bandra (W), Andheri (W), and Kandivali (W). One can pay a visit to Prettislim and get everything that they wanted in just 60 minutes.

About Prettislim:

Prettislim has three clinics across Mumbai, and they function with the aim to reduce obesity and to encourage Mumbaikars to live a healthy life. The clinics are run by qualified MBBS and MD doctors, along with dieticians, physiotherapists, and allied health professionals. Although they have already become the foremost slimming clinic in the city, Prettislim is committed to continuing their R&D to find the best possible treatments for body shaping, figure correction, and obesity and its related conditions. They have an in-house R&D department, where doctors, physiotherapists, dieticians and counsellors all work together on technological advances.

Apart from their U-Lipo[TM] treatments, the clinic also offers their clients constant support over the phone. Clients have access to a slimming coach, who motivates them to continue their diet and exercise regime, even on days when they do not have to come to the clinic. Every customer is also provided with 'Slimming Secrets - The Little Book of Slimming'. This hugely popular book has some simple tips and tricks for healthier living. It also shares some of Prettislim's motivating success stories, and explains the concepts of dietary, hormonal, and behavioural slimming tools and treatments. This continuous support is what motivates clients to continue with their fitness goals at Prettislim, and what keeps them coming back.

Media contact:
Nikki Panjrath
info@prettislim.net
+91-8080607971
Manager - Operations & EA to MD
Prettislim Clinic, Mumbai

SOURCE Prettislim Health Clinic

