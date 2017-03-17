News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market – Opportunities and Forecasts (2017-2022)
This research report Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market is region wise US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Japan, China, Singapore, India, Brazil, South Africa.
Over the recent years, the global antibody drug conjugates industry has been growing rapidly as the global sales of Adcetris and Kadcyla have been witnessing rapid growth after their approval. Globally, the growth in the antibody drug conjugates market is driven by large number of ADC drugs in pipeline, rise in global incidences of cancer and wider therapeutic window offered by ADCs.
According to Azoth Analytics research report, "Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market – Analysis By Drugs (Adcetris, Kadcyla), Pipeline Drugs, Regulations:
Among the drugs, Kadcyla currently dominates the antibody drug conjugates market but will be surpassed by Adcetris in forecasted period. Among the regions, North America is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by increase in several ADC molecules expected to gain FDA approval in next few years.
The report titled, "Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market – Analysis By Drugs (Adcetris, Kadcyla), Pipeline Drugs, Regulations:
Scope of the Report
Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)
• Antibody Drug Conjugates Market (ADC) Market
• Adcetris Market
• Kadcyla Market
• ADC Pipeline - By Developer, Phase, Indication and Status
• ADC Pipeline - By Cytotoxic Payload, Linker and Target
Regional Markets – N. America, Europe, APAC, RoW (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)
• Antibody Drug Conjugates Market (ADC) Market
• Adcetris Market
• Kadcyla Market
• ADC Pipeline - By Developer, Phase, Indication and Status
• ADC Pipeline - By Cytotoxic Payload, Linker and Target
Country Analysis - US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Japan, China, Singapore, India, Brazil, South Africa (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)
• Antibody Drug Conjugates Market (ADC) Market
Other Report Highlights:
• Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges
• Porter's Five Forces Analysis
• SWOT Analysis
• Policy and Regulation
• Company Analysis - Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Seattle Genetics, Takeda, ImmunoGen Inc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, AbbVie Inc, Cellldex Therapeutics, Synthon, Progenics Pharmaceuticals
For more Information:
http://azothanalytics.com/
Subhodeep Sen
(Business Development Manager)
Address: CS - 55, Third Floor, Ansal Plaza,
Vaishali, Ghaziabad
U.P., India
Mobile: +91-9873426288
Tel: +91-120- 4298235
Mail ID - info@azothanalytics.com
Contact
Subhodeep Sen
+91-9873426288
info@azothanalytics.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse