Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market – Opportunities and Forecasts (2017-2022)

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders)and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market on the basis of Analysis By Drug (Adcetris, Kadcyla), Pipeline Analysis (Developer, Phase, Indication, Status, Cytotoxic Payload, Linker, Target), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Singapore, Brazil and South Africa).Over the recent years, the global antibody drug conjugates industry has been growing rapidly as the global sales of Adcetris and Kadcyla have been witnessing rapid growth after their approval. Globally, the growth in the antibody drug conjugates market is driven by large number of ADC drugs in pipeline, rise in global incidences of cancer and wider therapeutic window offered by ADCs.According to Azoth Analytics research report, "Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market – Analysis By Drugs (Adcetris, Kadcyla), Pipeline Drugs, Regulations:Opportunities and Forecasts (2017-2022)", global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 21.82% during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by large number of ADC drugs in pipeline, rising number of cancer patients and wider therapeutic window offered by antibody drug conjugates.Among the drugs, Kadcyla currently dominates the antibody drug conjugates market but will be surpassed by Adcetris in forecasted period. Among the regions, North America is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by increase in several ADC molecules expected to gain FDA approval in next few years.The report titled, "Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market – Analysis By Drugs (Adcetris, Kadcyla), Pipeline Drugs, Regulations:Opportunities and Forecasts (2017-2022)", has covered and analysed the potential of Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global food service equipment market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.(Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)• Antibody Drug Conjugates Market (ADC) Market• Adcetris Market• Kadcyla Market• ADC Pipeline - By Developer, Phase, Indication and Status• ADC Pipeline - By Cytotoxic Payload, Linker and Target– N. America, Europe, APAC, RoW (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)• Antibody Drug Conjugates Market (ADC) Market• Adcetris Market• Kadcyla Market• ADC Pipeline - By Developer, Phase, Indication and Status• ADC Pipeline - By Cytotoxic Payload, Linker and Target- US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Japan, China, Singapore, India, Brazil, South Africa (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)• Antibody Drug Conjugates Market (ADC) Market• Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges• Porter's Five Forces Analysis• SWOT Analysis• Policy and Regulation• Company Analysis - Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Seattle Genetics, Takeda, ImmunoGen Inc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, AbbVie Inc, Cellldex Therapeutics, Synthon, Progenics Pharmaceuticals