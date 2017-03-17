GLS Avenue 51 Sector 92 Gurgaon |9650813405

 
After the tremendous success of its First Affordable housing project GLS Arawali Homes in Sector 4 Sohna South of Gurgaon now GLS Infratech Private Limited launched another one of the most awaited affordable housing project GLS Avenue 51
 
 
GURGAON, India - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- After the tremendous success of its First Affordable housing project GLS Arawali Homes in Sector 4 Sohna South of Gurgaon now  GLS Infratech Private Limited (http://www.affordablehousing-gurgaon.in/gls-avenue-51-affordable-housing-sector-92-gurgaon/) launched another one of the most awaited affordable housing  project GLS Avenue 51 (http://www.affordablehousing-gurgaon.in/gls-avenue-51-affordable-housing-sector-92-gurgaon/) in Sector 92 Gurgaon. GLS Avenue 51 Affordable Housing Sector 92 Gurgaon is an affordable housing project under HUDA Affordable housing policy 2013. GLS Avenue 51 Affordable Homes (http://www.affordablehousing-gurgaon.in/gls-avenue-51-affordable-housing-sector-92-gurgaon/) is spread over 6.81 acres of land and it is surrounded by many residential projects like Sare Homes, DLF New Town Heights, Shree Vardhman Floora, Raheja Navodaya etc. The allotment of flats will be done by lucky draw system in the presence of TCP Haryana. GLS Avenue 51 Affordable project sector 92 (http://www.affordablehousing-gurgaon.in/gls-avenue-51-aff...) draw result and draw date will be announced by DTCP Haryana.

Location Advantages

• Easy connectivity from Pataudi road, NH-8, KMP Expressway & Dwarka Exoressway.
• 9 Km from Sultanpur National Park.
• Surrounded by many luxury residential group housing & commercial projects.
• 20 Minutes drive from IGI Airport.
• Close proximity to IMT Maneshar.
• Close proximity to educational and health institutions.
• Adjacent to New Gurugram.
• Close to Kadipur Industrial Area.

Key Features

• 5 years maintenance free after possession.
• High Quality Finishes & Fittings.
• Community hall for social gathering
• Children's Park & creche.
• Jogging Track & Yoga Lawn for heath fitness.
• Retail Shop within the complex for daily needs.
• Rainwater Harvesting System.
• Gated Society with 24*7 Security.
• Well ventilated apartments with abundant natural lights.

Click to Share