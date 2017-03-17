News By Tag
GLS Avenue 51 Sector 92 Gurgaon |9650813405
After the tremendous success of its First Affordable housing project GLS Arawali Homes in Sector 4 Sohna South of Gurgaon now GLS Infratech Private Limited launched another one of the most awaited affordable housing project GLS Avenue 51
Location Advantages
• Easy connectivity from Pataudi road, NH-8, KMP Expressway & Dwarka Exoressway.
• 9 Km from Sultanpur National Park.
• Surrounded by many luxury residential group housing & commercial projects.
• 20 Minutes drive from IGI Airport.
• Close proximity to IMT Maneshar.
• Close proximity to educational and health institutions.
• Adjacent to New Gurugram.
• Close to Kadipur Industrial Area.
Key Features
• 5 years maintenance free after possession.
• High Quality Finishes & Fittings.
• Community hall for social gathering
• Children's Park & creche.
• Jogging Track & Yoga Lawn for heath fitness.
• Retail Shop within the complex for daily needs.
• Rainwater Harvesting System.
• Gated Society with 24*7 Security.
• Well ventilated apartments with abundant natural lights.
Contact
Amit Lakhoriya
09650813405
***@gmail.com
