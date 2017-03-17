 
Dress And Charm Offers The Stunning Collection Of Infinity Dresses For Bridesmaid And Brides

With the stunning and sassy collection of infinity bridesmaid dresses, Dress and Charm has been solving the fashion woes of both brides and bridesmaid at affordable rates.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- For the brides as well as the groom, wedding day involves a lot of responsibilities to be taken care and when it addressing the fashion nuances of the cherished band of girls of the brides (read bridesmaid) , sartorial solutions offered by Dress and  Charm is the best! One dress that can be worn in 100 different styles is the very popular convertible dress and this fashion destination dedicated to the ladies of all shapes and sizes, ensures that no one is at discomfit while sporting the lovely infinity bridesmaid dresses (http://www.dressandcharm.com/collections/12-infinity-dress-convertible-multi-way-dress).

Dress and Charm has been successful in catering to the needs of women of all shapes and sizes ranging from the mom-to-be bridesmaids, plus size bridesmaid, the cute little flower girl with a multiway dress that each woman can drape the way they want in their choicest length, design and personal fashion tweaks. The color palette ranges from wine, burgundy, dark brown to the lighter shades like peach, lilac. Dress and Charm helps one to have Instagram-worthy photos via a multiwrap dress. The 'how to wear' tutorials are real guides that the women can get easy access to when checking out the website of Dress and Charm!

The bridesmaids, irrespective of the size and shape can be happy with their fashion stance and Dress and Charm also helps plus size women to pick dresses that they can wear for a cocktail party, a casual outing with friends and more! To go with a lovely infinity dress, there is an eye-grabbing collection of accessories of Dress and Charm like ostentatious brooches, sash, chic clutches, sophisticated shawls, pretty scarves scarves, jewelry, Earring and the list is endless. So apart from dabbling with different looks with an infinity dress, accessorizing in different ways also becomes a reality. Dress and Charm is known for prioritizing customer satisfaction, fast shipping services, easy delivery and flexible payment options as they accept all forms of credit cards.

About Dress and Charm
Dress and Charm is the ultimate fashion destination offering a wide variety of convertible dresses in stunning colors, fabric, helping women of all shapes and sizes to sport those in their own style. Shopping online is easy as this online store accept all types of credit cards.

To know more, please visit http://www.dressandcharm.com/

Media Contact
Dress and charm
Phone: (716) 804-8441
Email: Dressandcharm@gmail.com

Click to Share