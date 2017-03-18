News By Tag
'Begum Jaan' first song 'Prem Me Tohre' OUT Now!
They wanted to approach Asha Bhosle since the beginning but since she hasn't sung in a while, they weren't too sure if she would agree. Asha Bhosle was last heard in 'Mai' in 2013. Fans are eagerly awaiting her song from Begum Jaan.
Commenting on the same, music composer, Anu Malik said, "I was not keeping well and Ashaji came over to meet me. I immediately told my wife that I have to work with her. Even Srijit Mukherji, the director was unaware of this. I rang up Srijit from the ICU and told him I will resume work in 10 days. I composed a tune at the recording studio, and told Srijit that we should get Ashaji to sing the song. Srijit jumped at the idea. I immediately rang Ashaji and told her to come to my place the next day. When she heard the track, she said this song marks the comeback of Asha Bhosle! My first reaction was when did you go in the first place! Her reaction after recording the song was priceless! She exclaimed that she was truly back! I loved her reaction so much since Ashaji loves singing and music. If you hear the song you will know that such a tone and voice cannot be copied or matched. She's a magic and a miracle! I am honoured to have had the chance to work with her. She's 82 and if you hear her now you will be spellbound!"
Director Srijit Mukherji, further added, "When a living legend like Asha Bhosle sings for your debut film, it is a miraculous dream come true."
Vishesh Films and Play Entertainment presents Begum Jaan in association with Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt. The film has been directed by Srijit Mukherji. Begum Jaan will release in cinemas on April 14, 2017.
Watch the song here.
