Announcing Enhancement to ICE - Interaction and Analytics; Integrated

-- Each customer experience is important and you can learn a lot from these interactions about the needs and demands of the consumers. The success or failure of your products and services largely depends on acceptance by the consumers and your ability to quickly adapt to changing needs. Change has to be a constant process. At Etech, teams continuously work towards understanding these requirements and make enhancements to provide innovative and effortless solutions for customers.Technology is key in the highly competitive marketplace. All customer interactions depend on technology and software solutions are needed at each point of the customer interaction.When customer engagement is higher, sales conversion and customer experience scores are elevated. To understand consumer behavior it is imperative to understand the analytics. Etech's technological innovation Integrated Customer Engagement (ICE) is aimed at assisting call center operations to work efficiently and to identify opportunities and actions to improve processes, sales conversion, and customer satisfaction. ICE has two flagship products Click to Chat and Quality Analytics – QEval Pro quality monitoring software integrated for interaction and to gain insights to customer interaction.Compliance and regulations must be stringently followed in call centers as it directly involves the customer's crucial data. Data security needs to be enhanced from time to time to meet all the statutory requirements. In a recent release, enhanced data security features have been added to QEval Pro that encrypts the recording files. This enhanced security ensures that all customer interaction data is highly secure and safe. Also, in the new release, interaction evaluation forms now have greater flexibility in the design creation section. Call center managers will have additional weekly and monthly summary reports. To evaluate the different parameters of customer interactions, weekly and monthly, the Average Score report has been added."With each new release, ICE attains new heights in terms of functionality and its features. Our motto is to give call centers a software solution that is integrated to their systems right from the point of customer interaction to the analytics and provide you intelligent data that can drive business improvements"said Etech's EVP Jim Iyoob.Watch this space for more information as Etech releases new versions of software solutions to enhance customer experience.Etech Global Services is a leading provider of customer engagement solutions for many of the world's most trusted brands. They trust Etech with their most precious assets – their customers. Why? Because Etech's commitment to continuous improvement, next generation technology, and empowering people results in a solution that drives customer experience and reduces effort. Voice, quality monitoring, chat, social media, and email, Etech is here to communicate with your customers when and how they choose.Etech believes in making a remarkable difference for you and your customers. Etech's industry-leading technology services, like Etech Monitoring Solutions (EMS) division, provide you with analytics and insights into your customer interactions. Etech's services enable you to enhance customer experience, increase sales results, meet all corporate governance requirements, and obtain a competitive edge over your competition allowing you to increase market share.