Idio names former Brandwatch EVP, Sebastian Hempstead, as CRO
Idio strengthens management team for the next stage of growth.
Previously, Sebastian led North America, Latin America and APAC for Brandwatch, the leading social intelligence platform. In that role he helped scale the international team and drive significant revenue growth, while also being recognised by Crain's as being one of the 'Best Places to Work in New York' in 2014, 2015 and 2016. He will continue to be based in New York City.
Edward Barrow, Idio CEO, said "We are delighted that Seb has joined us at this exciting time in our journey. We have a proven technology platform and great marquee clients in both the EMEA and US markets. Now is the time for us to capitalise on this early traction, by aligning all parts of our commercial business together to focus on delivering value for our customers and scaling our sales engine. Seb's experience in building high-performing teams, winning enterprise clients and nurturing a great team culture will help us deliver on our goals for 2017 and beyond."
Sebastian Hempstead said, "I've watched Idio grow for a few years, and have been impressed by the evolving product vision and the team that has been assembled. Idio offers a new and predictive dataset on valuable customers, and is one of the few AI startups with proven deployments that drive value for global enterprises."
Every major enterprise has an exploding goldmine of dark data, unstructured and unused digital interaction data, which can be transformed into highly predictive intelligence on customer intent. Idio's artificial intelligence platform builds interest profiles of each individual, and predicts their next-best content, product, investment and segment. By integrating into the major Sales, CRM, BI and Marketing Automation platforms, Idio drives rapid increases in engagement, conversion and deep customer intelligence that can be used across the business.
Sebastian will join Idio's existing management team to help build the next phase of Idio's journey - ensuring continued success and growth in Idio's target market which is maturing rapidly to demand fully automated solutions to the myriad of customer insight and execution challenges.
For more information, see http://www.idioplatform.com
