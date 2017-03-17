News By Tag
Zepetto, 'PBWC 2017' opening in Russia
- 2nd edition of PBWC will be held on May 20th and 21st in Moscow, Russia - Larger scale and more participating teams chosen through national qualifications
"Point Blank World Challenge 2017 (PBWC) will take place on May 21st and 22nd (Saturday and Sunday) in Moscow, Russia", announced Jean Kim, CEO of Zepetto.
10 teams from 9 regions including Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil, Latin America, Turkey-Azerbaijan, India, North America, Europe and Russia (2 teams) have been confirmed to join the tournament and compete for the title of International Champions and overall money price of 50,000 USD.
In response to e-sports fans' requests and great outcome of Point Blank International Championship (PBIC) organized every year since 2011, last year Zepetto opened PBWC, its new global tournament. The first edition was held in Seoul, on May 28-29th 2016. The event gained massive interest and attention as an unrivaled FPS game league, with total of 5,270 teams from around the world signing up for qualification tournaments and online streaming of the final being watched by over 1 million viewers.
As the official location and date of PBWC has been announced, qualification stages are being organized in all participating regions. The representative team has already been chosen in Indonesia, where final games were viewed on YouTube over 300,000 times, showing how great are the expectations for the upcoming Championships.
Point Blank is also widely popular in Russia, the host country of this year's PBWC. 232 teams competed in qualifying rounds for PBWC 2016, and Russian team was undefeated and took the first place in PBIC for two years in a row in 2013 and 2014.
"Comparing to last year the number of participating regions increased from 6 to 9 and the overall scale of the league itself got bigger too. This year's PBWC will be an e-sports event which users all over the world should look forward to" said Joonmin Park, head of Zepetto's Business Management Group.
Visit official Point Blank global website for details regarding PBWC 2017.
