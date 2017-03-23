 
WTC Quad Residences studio apartments- an epitome of luxury living in Greater Noida

NOIDA, India - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Experiencing the essence of success and popularity in its Phase I and Phase II, World Trade Center Noida has launched its last phase as WTC Noida Phase 3 which occupies 21 acres in this 42-acre commercial project in Tech Zone, Greater Noida. WTC Noida is the largest World Trade Center in the world which aims at forming the most integrated and potentially strong business hub in India. The first infrastructure of WTC Noida Phase 3 is WTC One business tower which presents lockable and non-lockable office spaces along with other complimentary business solutions like seminar hall, conference hall and so forth. To complement the corporate lifestyle of the working professionals, WTC Noida Phase 3 has recently introduced WTC Quad Residences to unveil the luxury of studio apartments and business suites.

An epitome of luxury living in Greater Noida, Quad Residences at WTC Noida is a unit of Riverside Residences which are raised along the Yamuna River. Spreading over a span in the west and south west corner of WTC Noida, these Quad Residency studio apartments overlook the river view. Raised on floor area of 570 sq. ft., these 1 BHK apartments in Greater Noida is a perfect stay away from home for business travelers and corporate professionals. Located in a prime destination in Greater Noida with excellent connectivity through Greater Noida Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, Taj Expressway and upcoming metro services and FNG Expressway, World Trade Center Greater Noida is well accessible from all parts of Delhi NCR.

A perfect abode to relax after a day's hectic work schedule, these WTC Quad Residences studio apartments and business suites are fully furnished and serviced to extend utmost comfort and convenience to its tenants. Available under exclusive payment schemes for the convenience of the investors, WTC Quad Residences Greater Noida offers assured rental for 2 years after possession.

To get more details about these 1 BHK apartments in Greater Noida, visit http://www.wtcquad.com/

Call: 9278777000
***@realtyacres.com
Page Updated Last on: Mar 23, 2017
