WTC Quad Residences studio apartments- an epitome of luxury living in Greater Noida
WTC Noida Phase 3 has recently launched studio apartments and business suites at WTC Quad Residences in Greater Noida with assured rental for 2 years after possession.
An epitome of luxury living in Greater Noida, Quad Residences at WTC Noida is a unit of Riverside Residences which are raised along the Yamuna River. Spreading over a span in the west and south west corner of WTC Noida, these Quad Residency studio apartments overlook the river view. Raised on floor area of 570 sq. ft., these 1 BHK apartments in Greater Noida is a perfect stay away from home for business travelers and corporate professionals. Located in a prime destination in Greater Noida with excellent connectivity through Greater Noida Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, Taj Expressway and upcoming metro services and FNG Expressway, World Trade Center Greater Noida is well accessible from all parts of Delhi NCR.
A perfect abode to relax after a day's hectic work schedule, these WTC Quad Residences studio apartments and business suites are fully furnished and serviced to extend utmost comfort and convenience to its tenants. Available under exclusive payment schemes for the convenience of the investors, WTC Quad Residences Greater Noida offers assured rental for 2 years after possession.
To get more details about these 1 BHK apartments in Greater Noida, visit http://www.wtcquad.com/
