 
News By Tag
* Mahagun Maverick
* Mahagun Maverick Tower
* Maverick noida extension
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


Enjoy Luxurious And Comfortable Amenities Of Mahagun Maverick

This can connect all the type of the places. The large garden within the apartment help to feel and live the natural living style and offers the best living experience to the people.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Mahagun Maverick
* Mahagun Maverick Tower
* Maverick noida extension

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

Subject:
* Projects

NOIDA, India - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Most of the people dream is buy luxurious facilities rich apartment or house or to live for the luxurious life style, this is the best chance for the people who want to buy and live luxurious life style. Of course, the Mahagun group newly launched the residential apartment in the Noida which is to be named as Mahagun Maverick. This is one of the luxurious and most expected projects of this group. The professional, experience and well talented architecture and engineers are design and develop the apartment. Each and every room and place of the apartment is created for the best quality form. The attractive colors and modern infrastructure is use to design and launch the apartment.

Amenities

·         24Hr Backup and Maintenance Staff

·         Security, Garden, Swimming Pool and Play Area

·         Broadband Internet, Health Facilities and Library

·         Temple, 24 hours Electricity Backup, Community Hall and Gymnasium

·         Intercom, Club House and Rain Water Harvesting

·         Wifi and Cafeteria

·         Tennis Court, Badminton Court and Basket Ball Court

·         Indoor Games

Of course, the apartment is design for both modern and traditional form, so this is love for all the people. You can all the type of the facilities near to the apartment, due the apartment is located at the middle of the noida extension. This can connect all the type of the places. The large garden within the apartment help to feel and live the natural living style and offers the best living experience to the people. The facilities located near to the apartment such as

·         Schools

·         Colleges

·         Hospitals

·         Shopping malls

·         Industries

·         Companies

·         Shops

·         ATM

·         Bus facility

For more information:

http://www.mahagun.org.in/mywoods/maverick/

09582226445

Media Contact
09582226445
***@glorice.com
End
Source:Mahagun Group
Email:***@glorice.com Email Verified
Tags:Mahagun Maverick, Mahagun Maverick Tower, Maverick noida extension
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Glorice News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share