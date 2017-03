ACEX Managed to Organize Urgent Transportation during New Year Holidays

Thanks to joint efforts of SLS Agency and Optima Freight the transportation of projectors was organized on the New Year eve.

-- Thanks to joint efforts of SLS Agency, the member of ACEX in Saint Petersburg, and Optima Freight, the member of ACEX in Helsinki, the transportation of projectors was organized on the New Year eve. The transportation was implemented in the "dead season" between the Catholic and Orthodox Christmas.2 pallets of expensive projectors for the Russian company, producing high-tech equipment, were successfully dispatched from Norway to Russia., - says. -SLS Agency offered the client to stick the labels at the warehouse of Optima Freight, the member of ACEX in Helsinki, before transportation completion. In the beginning of January the projectors, as a part of LTL delivery, were dispatched to the warehouse in Helsinki, where the staff of Optima Freight put stickers on the boxes, inserted service manuals for completion of equipment. And while the whole world celebrated holidays the goods were safely delivered in Saint Petersburg at bonded warehouse.Details at http://acexgroup.net/ en/CASE-STUDY/ acex-v-sankt- peterburg... ACEX Alliance press centerpr@acex.netWebsite http://acexgroup.net/en/