ACEX Managed to Organize Urgent Transportation during New Year Holidays

Thanks to joint efforts of SLS Agency and Optima Freight the transportation of projectors was organized on the New Year eve.
 
 
MOSCOW, Russian Federation - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Thanks to joint efforts of SLS Agency, the member of ACEX in Saint Petersburg, and Optima Freight, the member of ACEX in Helsinki, the transportation of projectors was organized on the New Year eve. The transportation was implemented in the "dead season" between the Catholic and Orthodox Christmas.

2 pallets of expensive projectors for the Russian company, producing high-tech equipment, were successfully dispatched from Norway to Russia.

"We had to process an urgent export from Norway before New Year holidays so that the client could have closed the financial reporting in 2016, - says Eugene Apasov, the General Director of SLS Agency. - The main problem was that the supplier did not manage to put required stickers on the production in proper time and send it to the recipient's warehouse."

SLS Agency offered the client to stick the labels at the warehouse of Optima Freight, the member of ACEX in Helsinki, before transportation completion. In the beginning of January the projectors, as a part of LTL delivery, were dispatched to the warehouse in Helsinki, where the staff of Optima Freight put stickers on the boxes, inserted service manuals for completion of equipment. And while the whole world celebrated holidays the goods were safely delivered in Saint Petersburg at bonded warehouse.

Details at http://acexgroup.net/en/CASE-STUDY/acex-v-sankt-peterburg...

ACEX Alliance press center

pr@acex.net

Website http://acexgroup.net/en/

