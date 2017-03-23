 
News By Tag
* Trackschoolbus
* Driver Console App
* school Bus tApps
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Trivandrum
  Kerala
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

TrackSchoolBus Launches Upgraded Driver Console App

Trackschoolbus launching an upgraded version of Driver Console App a new version of a complete trip management app.
 
 
TrackSchoolBus Launches Upgraded Driver Console App
TrackSchoolBus Launches Upgraded Driver Console App
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Trackschoolbus
Driver Console App
school Bus tApps

Industry:
Software

Location:
Trivandrum - Kerala - India

Subject:
Products

TRIVANDRUM, India - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Hurrah!! we're launching an upgraded version of our Driver Console App (http://www.trackschoolbus.com/driver-console/). A number of our clients and prospects were confused with the mobile and tablet versions of the app. So we decided to combine both their features and release it as a single app.

This new version is a complete trip management app.  As the same app is now available on mobile as well as tablet, it allows drivers to access the app without any confusion.
It is a useful version for transport managers as they obtain details such as kilometres covered, details of finished trip, vehicle speed, etc. As per these details, school authorities can provide ranks to drivers.

In addition to above benefits, there are a number of other valuable features including:

Error-free attendance management system
Easy scheduling of instant trips
Data storage (everything related to trip such as route, pick-up point, etc.)
Next destination details
Quick creation and update of new pick up points
Trip history details
Announcement of next trip
Real-time notification
Automatic school announcements
Chat facility
Birthday wishes for school bus students
CCTV Footage for drivers
Automatic leave update
Over speed Alert
Welcome message for each student

We are excited about this new app. It is definitely a positive step towards TrackSchoolBus' ultimate aim – 100% safe school buses. The launch of the app is not the final word though. There would be constant improvisation as we try to implement new ideas, and more importantly, listen to feedback from the Drivers and Transport managers themselves.

If you want to check out the app, here's the link – Driver Console(https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tracksc...)

Contact
Trackschoolbus
School Bus Tracking Software Company
***@trackschoolbus.com
End
Source:
Email:***@trackschoolbus.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 23, 2017
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share