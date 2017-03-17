Chameleon-i offers Most Affordable & Easy To Use Software

Contact

-- Chameleon-i is an advanced online recruitment system that makes talent sourcing easier and faster. One can save hours of research and still find rich candidates' profiles to reach out to. It also allows agencies to expand their reach by posting to multiple job portals for free with a single submission. The software helps run different aspect of the staffing and recruitment business with ease. The software has been designed to make recruitment easy and eliminate many of the problems associated with manual recruitment database.Chameleon-i is fully customizable depending on the business needs from time to time. One can easily pick and choose the features they would want to use. Their team of IT professionals and staffing executives know the industry in and out and as a result they create innovative software that erases all the pain points for agencies when it comes to staffing. The company is a team of committed experts who are dedicated to providing the best recruitment management solutions to their wide array of customers.The company already has more than 6250 registered agencies and it is growing at a fast rate. Since the software is fully cloud based, the agencies can easily access it whenever they want at their own time. There is also no set up costs needed and there is no need of annual contract with the company. Agencies can choose to do business with them till they need to. The software offers everything one would need to manage their recruitment process online.When it comes to hiring staff, most of the time is spent on administrative tasks. Chameleon-i helps in minimizing the time one spent on these tasks. The entire recruitment team can keep track all applicants, resumes, correspondence and feedback notes through the software. The search for the right candidate for your company or business from the talent pools is made much easier. This allows the teams to make better hiring decisions as a team.Chameleon-i offers professional and reliable online recruitment software that gives recruiters full control of their recruitment process and allows them to integrate it with their business, no matter how big or how small. The software offers competitive advantage to the recruiters with their innovative features to give them real-time access to all the important information right at one place. For demo of the software and how can help you, you can call +44 (0)1483 600370.