News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Chameleon-i offers Most Affordable & Easy To Use Software
Chameleon-i is fully customizable depending on the business needs from time to time. One can easily pick and choose the features they would want to use. Their team of IT professionals and staffing executives know the industry in and out and as a result they create innovative software that erases all the pain points for agencies when it comes to staffing. The company is a team of committed experts who are dedicated to providing the best recruitment management solutions to their wide array of customers.
The company already has more than 6250 registered agencies and it is growing at a fast rate. Since the software is fully cloud based, the agencies can easily access it whenever they want at their own time. There is also no set up costs needed and there is no need of annual contract with the company. Agencies can choose to do business with them till they need to. The software offers everything one would need to manage their recruitment process online.
When it comes to hiring staff, most of the time is spent on administrative tasks. Chameleon-i helps in minimizing the time one spent on these tasks. The entire recruitment team can keep track all applicants, resumes, correspondence and feedback notes through the software. The search for the right candidate for your company or business from the talent pools is made much easier. This allows the teams to make better hiring decisions as a team.
About Us
Chameleon-i offers professional and reliable online recruitment software that gives recruiters full control of their recruitment process and allows them to integrate it with their business, no matter how big or how small. The software offers competitive advantage to the recruiters with their innovative features to give them real-time access to all the important information right at one place. For demo of the software and how can help you, you can call +44 (0)1483 600370.
Contact
David Egan
Chameleon-i
***@chameleoni.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse