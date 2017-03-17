News By Tag
Extentia Launches the FICCI Frames 2017 Mobile App With Upgrades
Mobile guide to major media and entertainment industry event now includes attendee registration, and interactive features
FICCI Frames is the foremost business conclave in the media and entertainment sector that attracts almost every vital stakeholder in the industry. It is a is a three-day global convention that covers films, broadcast (TV & radio), digital entertainment, animation, and gaming, with nearly 2000 Indian and 800 foreign delegates expected to attend.
Features and updates in the FICCI Frames 2017 app:
• Register for the event through the app
• View speaker and panelist details
• Ability to send an email and also chat if the speaker or panelist has the app downloaded
• View the FICCI KPMG report 2017 on the app
• View the FICCI Frames Event Schedule
• Receive updates on last-minute changes in the schedule
• Create a personalized calendar for the events you plan to attend
• Set reminders for specific sessions
• Post questions to moderators and speakers of the sessions
• Rate sessions
• Share experiences on Facebook and Twitter
• Ensure your opinion counts, and your voice is heard – fill in the survey to provide feedback and send in suggestions for the entire event
• Share feedback on the app
The Frames app
The Extentia developed Frames app is based on a flexible and scalable framework that allows for quick and cost effective delivery. It's an efficient tool for registration and Frames related updates, schedules, event information, user interaction, and feedback.
'As the app partner for FICCI Frames 2017, we're pleased to extend our mobile expertise to this prestigious industry event yet again this year,' said Umeed Kothavala, CEO, Extentia. 'The app framework allows for customized elements specific to Frames – the latest feature enables users to register for the event and interact with the panelists. We hope that the delegates and other users derive value from the upgraded Frames app.'
Availability
Immediate. Download on the App Store (https://itunes.apple.com/
Contact Us
To know more about Extentia's mobile offerings and to schedule demos, please write to inquiries@extentia.com, or call +91 20 6728 5200 (India)/+1-408-
To contact FICCI Frames, please look up http://ficci-
About FICCI and Frames
Established in 1927, FICCI is the largest and oldest apex business organization in India. Its history is closely interwoven with India's struggle for independence and its subsequent emergence as one of the most rapidly growing economies globally. FICCI plays a leading role in policy debates that are at the forefront of social, economic and political change.Through its 400 professionals, FICCI is active in 38 sectors of the economy. FICCI's stand on policy issues is sought out by think tanks, governments and academia. Its publications are widely read for their in-depth research and policy prescriptions. FICCI has joint business councils with 79 countries around the world. The Media & Entertainment Division is an active division that organizes FICCI-FRAMES. It conducts and releases pioneering studies, assists in policy decisions, and helps scale up the industry through various initiatives.
www.ficci-frames.com/
About Extentia Information Technology
Extentia is a global technology and services firm that helps clients transform and realize their digital strategies. With a focus on enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and user experiences, Extentia strives to accomplish and surpass your business goals. Our team is differentiated by an emphasis on excellent design skills that we bring to every project. Extentia's work environment and culture inspire team members to be innovative and creative, and to provide clients with an exceptional partnership experience.
www.extentia.com
Contact
Extentia Tower, Road 12A, Kalyani Nagar
***@extentia.com
End
