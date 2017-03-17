Mckee Ventures To Produce Short Film Born Again Sinner

End

-- Mckee Ventures has announced they are producing the short film BORN AGAIN SINNER. Written and Directed by Eduard Gudakov the film is an action western and will be filmed on Kodak super 16mm and used as a 'proof of concept' to help pitch the feature script.Eduard Gudakov's story is a gritty tale about a fallen pastor named Kirk who is pursued by one of his parishoners.The film stars Mark Ashworth, Joe Coffey, Luis Fernandez-Gil, and Ivone Reyes. BORN AGAIN SINNER is being produced by Ryan McKee and begins filming in Indio, CA in April after recently concluding a successful kickstarter campaign.Mr. McKee says, "There were a several things that attracted me to this project; the story, the director, and shooting on celluloid. We've got an incredible team of filmmakers involved and I've been really amazed at how helpful Kodak and Panavision have been to work with. They have been huge supporters of this project and what we're trying to create. I can't say enough nice things about them. The story really grabbed my attention from the first reading and after meeting and getting to know the Director and hearing his vision I was hooked and knew I had to help him make this movie."