News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Data transfer rate is also a criterion when evaluating a 4K Ultra HD digital signage player
Quanmax launches a brand-new digital signage player with full 4K UHD support in both graphics processing capability and data transmission
4K Support in Both Graphics Processing Capability and Data Transmission
To address such a challenge mentioned above, Quanmax launches a brand-new digital signage player, named QDSP-7000 Series. First of all, powered by Intel® Skylake / Kaby Lake ULT processors with Intel® HD Graphics 520 /620 integrated GPU inside, it has sufficient processing and graphics capability to deal with 4K videos. As for data transmission, it is equipped with several next-generation interfaces, including two DDR4 SO-DIMM memory sockets, one HDMI2.0 video output port and one 2.5" SATA3.0 HDD / SSD Slot. All of them have higher bandwidth and can double the data rate in comparison with previous-generation ones. Data transmission will not be a problem anymore when a 4K video file is captured from a storage device, then transferred to CPU, GPU along with memory for processing, and finally output to display.
Storage and Functionality Expansion
QDSP-7000 Series reserves space for one mPCIe socket and one M.2 Key B socket. Especially, M.2 socket is a highly-integrated expansion interface and allows users to add extra SSD memory space or expand possible functionality, such as Wi-Fi, WiGig, Bluetooth, 3G/4G, NFC, GPS, TV tuner.
Fanless, Ventless and Suitable for Outdoor Applications
In many scenarios, digital displays are deployed outdoors. Sand and dust can pose a major threat to the systems. Even though the players are installed within a custom cabinet or something alike, dust may invade through any possible gap. Dust accumulation will then clog the fan or reduce heat dissipation efficiency from sensitive components. QDSP-7000 Series is powered by an ultra low-power Intel® ULT Series processor under fanless architecture and enclosed within a ventless aluminum chassis, making it an ideal platform for outdoor digital signage applications and even for 24/7 operation.
For detailed specifications of QDSP-7000 Series, please refer to http://www.quanmax.com/
Contact
Quanmax
886-2-27992789
sales@quanmax.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse