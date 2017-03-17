IYCON launches latest innovation for Business Analytics - 'Afterspyre' at the bpmNEXT conference

End

-- Now in its fifth year, bpmNEXT is the definitive showcase of the next generation of Business Process Management software – including intelligent operations, the Internet of Things (IoT), case management, business decision management, and goal-directed processes.IYCON will launch its latest innovation for Business Analytics – 'Afterspyre' for Worldwide markets at the bpmNEXT 2017 Conference. Speaking at the event,along with Frank Kowalkowski and Gil Laware.Currently, BPM products provide excellent documentation and management capability to support process improvement. Further, standards such as BPMN2, core quantitative performance measures and simulation tools provide the prospect of consistent data driven analytical views. BPM automation, innovation and digitization strategies are driving more management options for transformation. Execution platforms simplify the 'go to operation' time of process transformation.However, the level of uncertainty in deployment still depends on the degree to which process change impacts and priorities are known.Afterspyre is athat couplesthatandWith the Afterspyre Business Analytics tool, an analyst can:- Leverage semantics trapped-in other tools (i.e., Excel Architecture and BPM tools)- Provide quantitative and qualitative insight to alternative solutions- Link relevant subjective and objective attributes to problem / issue- Improve speed to produce an integrated analytical solution- Draw clear, targeted and useful conclusions from the gathered materialCommenting on IYCON's latest offering, Jude Chagas Pereira said 'Afterspyre is an Analytics solution for Leveraging BPM Assessment and Management Action. A key feature of Afterspyre is the catalogue that allows analysts to have multiple repositories and relate information across organization structures as Afterspyre integrates all types of metrics in one place, a single point of control. Users can attach metrics via attributes to any category, sub category or model. The analytics can explore hidden relationships between different perspectives of the organization relating external influences to strategies and then to actual organization performance for effective improvement opportunities. Without Afterspyre you need a set of tools with interoperability issues, conversion requirements and format issues to do a similar type of analysis".bpmNEXT 2017 is organized by bpmNEXT and will be held at Santa Barbara, California, USA from 18– 20April, 2017.bpmNEXT is a showcase of the next generation of Business Process Management software – covering Advanced Analytics, Blockchain, Decision Management, Digital Transformation, Robotic Process Automation, AI, the Internet of Things, Process Mining, and the next generation of BPMS platforms. bpmNEXT has consistently been the defining launch pad for the ideas and innovations surrounding technology-led business process innovation. Presentations are not based on case studies of past successes, but vision statements on where we need to go next.IYCON is a transformational technology solutions company whose mission is to serve businesses and governments, by delivering high quality strategic execution services, through world class technology tools, expertise, best practice methodologies and continued quality support. IYCON is a leader in improvement and delivery of Strategy Management Execution, as well as a preferred Strategy Execution Partner for government and private corporations. Using its best practice methodology IYCON provides companies and governments a road map for Process and Risk Integrated Strategy Execution. IYCON delivers more than products, by adding value to these products through its best practice implementation methodology.www.iycon.com