LPU Students' Organization 'Altiora' organized 'E-DM Evening' with two world renowned DJs

-- Students' Entrepreneurship & Events Management Organization 'Altiora' of Lovely Professional University organized grand E-DM (Electronic Dance Music) Evening at the campus. On this occasion, world-wide famous Disc Jockeys (DJs) Anish Sood of 'Tomorrowland Festival' fame and Zephyrtone 'Sunburn' fame enthralled the sea of youth at LPU Campus. The highly entertaining 'Musical Evening' witnessed two launches- 'Ardour Fashion Week' of LPU and Maruti Suzuki's "IGNIS" Car for the youth.Highlighting, LPU organization has already organized four major international & national level events including India's all style Gulley's Dancing Exclusive, Avante Gadre Fashion Week, Bio-Scope global Film Festival and Punjab Cine Awards. Mechanical Engineering Final year student Pushpender Dubey and BBA-MBA student Mayank Balian and their team- members organized the show. Both of these students briefed: "These events' organization is to promote entrepreneurship and event management skills among all enterprising students at LPU campus. Our organization is also going to be listed as an enterprising start up with the government of India."One of the students, Navjit Bharti, who enjoyed the evening to the core, expressed: "LPU youth is fantastic and full of energy and talent. More crowd….more fun…..more events…in comparison to other institutions.... for the last three years I have just lived the life of growth and development here.... I will say through "such international level launches LPU is constantly providing opportunities to the thousands of students who showcase their talent to the entire world....love you LPU."In addition, Indo-Japanese carmakers 'Maruti Suzuki' launched its urban compact vehicle 'IGNIS' at Campus, today, for the young generation of India. The engineers and the officials from Maruti Suzuki & Nexa shared excellent details about IGNIS, including its bold looks, engine, transmission, safety and pricing, which all make it lighter, stronger, safer, more fuel efficient and quieter.