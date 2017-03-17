News By Tag
Rising Broadband Penetration Encourages Global e-Learning Market
"Broadband penetration, demand for online certification and courses, internet penetration in schools and colleges and government initiatives towards digitalization will thrive the global e-learning market", Says RNCOS
The telecom revolution that started in the mid-eighties made the penetration of broadband. This helped in flourishing the e-learning industry in a significant manner. One of the major driving factors of global e-learning market is the incline in the usage of internet. Internet is the heart and soul of successful development and implementation of e-learning programs. Demand for online tutors and online certification and courses has grown with the increase in broadband penetration. Countries like UK and Japan is having the highest internet penetration followed by US, Germany, Russia, Brazil, China, Nigeria, Mexico and India. Low internet cost, high quality of broadband services and introduction of 3G and 4G are some of the factors which give rise to internet penetration. The advancement in internet technology had made it possible for an individual to solve their queries at anytime without any guidance.
As per International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a United Nations body, in 2015, 3.2 billion people were able to access internet out of which 2 billion were from developing world and 89 million people were from countries like Nepal and Somalia. This is primarily because the broadband operators have reduced their service charges due to extensive competition and introduction of new technologies. The internet has become an affordable service to many people as compared to early 2000's
