Intellipharmaceutics (IPCI) about to annouce potential partnership on Glucophage XR and Rexista

-- Rumor has it that IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (IPCI) is about to sign a partnership for 500 mg and 700 mg Glucophage XR. Rexista (Oxycodone hydrochloride extended release tablets) abuse deterrent in 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, 40 mg, & 80 mg strengths is also expected to be included into the partnership. Rexista is around-the-clock, said to be best in class opioid pain killer. Which has proven bioequivalent to Oxycontin. Rexista (PDUFA) is set for September 25th, 2017. Sources feel that Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals (MNK), Pfizer (PFE) and possibly Purdue Pharma L.P. have been narrowed down to sign the partnership before April 1st, 2017. We have reached out to Intellipharmaceutics but they did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the said partnership.About IntelliPharmaCeutics IntlIntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc is a Canada-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and manufacture of controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs. Its Hypermatrix technology is a multidimensional controlled-release drug delivery platform that is applied to the development of a range of existing and new pharmaceuticals.