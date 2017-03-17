 
News By Tag
* Commercial louvres
* Balustrades
* Aluminium louvres
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Brisbane
  Queensland
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

New Premises for Louvreclad provides increased customer service!

Louvreclad are excited to announce we are relocating to new premises at Citiswich Industrial Park.
 
 
Linked in header
Linked in header
BRISBANE, Australia - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Louvreclad are excited to announce we are relocating to new premises at Citiswich Industrial Park.


Address:  71-85 Hoepner Rd, Bundamba QLD 4304
Louvreclad Customer Service
Louvreclad partners with specifiers, builders and trade subcontractors to help produce acclaimed, stylish and high-performing building exteriors through the use of high quality louvres and screens.
We share our customers vision for style, uniqueness and quality, understand common challenges and industry pressures, and do all we can to assist. Customer Service is an important part of Louvreclad's culture and our aim is to provide you with the best project experience, every time.

Louvreclad delivers consultancy; we work with you to come up with the most practical, cost effective solutions to fit your vision, service and support across the project life-cycle; from design and planning, engineering, customised manufacturing through to project installation or delivery.

We add immense value through our technical expertise, industry experience and commitment to customer service excellence.

As a reliable and respected project partner, we're often preferred because of our turnkey solutions and the contribution we make to a building's energy efficiency, safety and comfort. Our Product range can be seen here:

http://www.louvreclad.com/productcategories/louvres/

Contact
Louvreclad
***@louvreclad.com
End
Source:
Email:***@louvreclad.com
Posted By:***@louvreclad.com Email Verified
Tags:Commercial louvres, Balustrades, Aluminium louvres
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Brisbane - Queensland - Australia
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Louvreclad PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share