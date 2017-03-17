 
Industry News





Real Estate Agent Nikki Cloud Set to Represent Texas In the Wall Street Journal

Having had a successful year being ranked #1 in production and #3 GCI, Nikki Cloud was selected to represent the great state of Texas as one of the top producing agents in the nation.
 
 
11875062_10153183968014538_8888860389723733282_o
FORT WORTH, Texas - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Texas based real estate agent Nikki Cloud was selected to potentially represent the great state of Texas as one of the top producing agents in the nation in this year's June edition of The Wall Street Journal due to her overwhelming success in 2016.

Nikki also known as 'The Key' is coming off the back of a highly successful year, having been ranked #1 in production and #3 GCI. Not only this, but she has also gained considerable recognition in the DFW region with the help of her team, coined The Key Team. Her real estate journey can be accessed by following her social handles, including both Facebook (https://m.facebook.com/KeyToYourDreamHomeTeam) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/blessedbeyonddbelief/).

According to her colleagues and clients, the reason for Nikki's success is mostly due to the wealth of experience she brings to the table. In fact, one home buyer who has successfully purchased through 'The Key' recalls Nikki's customer service skills, negotiation skills, and responsiveness as her most valued abilities. Another client proclaimed, "I bought a home and then later sold it with the help of Nikki. Both experiences were smooth sailing." See reviews Zillow (https://www.zillow.com/profile/NikkiCloud/).

Needless to say, anyone based in the Texas region who is looking to sell or purchase a home in record time, Nikki Cloud and The Key Team are the top choice, and being selected to be featured in the upcoming Wall Street Journal's June edition is definitely proof of their success.

For more information on Nikki Cloud and her real estate agency, visit nikkicloud.kw.com or call now at (682) 559-2210.

Edwina Gray
Source:Nikki Cloud & The Key Team
