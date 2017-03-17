 
News By Tag
* Biomass Power
* Biomass Pellets
* Biomass Wood Chips
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Tokyo
  Tokyo
  Japan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


Over 200 Biomass Buyers Sellers to Convene in Tokyo for 8th Biomass Pellets Trade & Power

To be held in Tokyo on 15-18 May, 8th Biomass Pellets Trade & Power summit promises latest updates on North Asia's biomass capacities, raw material imports, feedstock price trends and stiff competition between wood chips/pellet sellers.
 
 
8th Biomass Pellets Trade & Power
8th Biomass Pellets Trade & Power
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Biomass Power
* Biomass Pellets
* Biomass Wood Chips

Industry:
* Energy

Location:
* Tokyo - Tokyo - Japan

Subject:
* Events

TOKYO, Japan - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Japan and South Korea's strong buying demand for wood pellets to feed its existing and new biomass power capacities coming on-stream have led to increase in spot wood pellet prices and sellers vying for a share of these markets. Aptly, the Tokyo summit calls on Japan's key biomass producers -- IPP eRex, that is expected to purchase 300,000 tons of palm shells and biofuel this year, to discuss its expectations on biomass requirements and Sumitomo Corporation, that has an upcoming 50MW biomass plant, to share about Japan's demand and imports of wood pellets, wood chips and PKS.

Addressing South Korea's biomass power market is Hanyang Corporation while opportunities in mainland China and Taiwan are provided by China Renewable Energy Industry Association and Indufor.

Stakeholders from the biomass sellers' side at the summit are -- PKS trader Asia Resource Partners, Thailand's BioPellets, Canada's wood pellet producer/distributor Pinnacle Renewable Energy, USA's Enviva, Baltics' Graanul Invest as well as Australia's Altus Renewables -- with many of them expected to join a 'Global Wood Pellet Producers Panel' discussing top wood pellet supply regions of 2016 and insights into pellet pricing. Even more interesting are discussions on 'sustainable pellet supplies to Asian markets' as well as pellet pricing competition between North America, Russia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand. Other speakers at the summit are IHI Corporation, Hawkins Wright, Malaysia Biomass Industries Confederation, Ata Marie Group, Fuji Biomass Energy, US Industrial Pellet Association (USIPA), Voyage Power Fuji Keizai and Argus Media.

This 2017 summit features two pre-conference workshops -- 'Experience in Large Scale Co-Firing & with Various Biomass Types' and 'From Residues to Plantations: Changes in Biomass Supply & Sourcing to Meet the North Asian Demand'.

Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), the 8th Biomass Pellets Trade & Power is supported by Independent Power Producers Forum plus sponsors Wood Pellet Association of Canada, Sumitomo Corporation, Astec Inc, Enviva and Valmet.

Visit website (http://www.cmtevents.com/aboutevent.aspx?ev=170501&pu...) http://www.cmtevents.com/aboutevent.aspx?ev=170501&pu=270957 or contact Hafizah at +65-6346-9218 / hafizah@cmtsp.com.sg and Tami at +8180-4207-4141 / cmtrep@cmtsp.com.sg for assistance.

Contact
Ms. Hafizah
***@cmtsp.com.sg
End
Source:
Email:***@cmtsp.com.sg
Posted By:***@cmtsp.com.sg Email Verified
Tags:Biomass Power, Biomass Pellets, Biomass Wood Chips
Industry:Energy
Location:Tokyo - Tokyo - Japan
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Centre for Management Technology News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share