Over 200 Biomass Buyers Sellers to Convene in Tokyo for 8th Biomass Pellets Trade & Power
To be held in Tokyo on 15-18 May, 8th Biomass Pellets Trade & Power summit promises latest updates on North Asia's biomass capacities, raw material imports, feedstock price trends and stiff competition between wood chips/pellet sellers.
Addressing South Korea's biomass power market is Hanyang Corporation while opportunities in mainland China and Taiwan are provided by China Renewable Energy Industry Association and Indufor.
Stakeholders from the biomass sellers' side at the summit are -- PKS trader Asia Resource Partners, Thailand's BioPellets, Canada's wood pellet producer/distributor Pinnacle Renewable Energy, USA's Enviva, Baltics' Graanul Invest as well as Australia's Altus Renewables -- with many of them expected to join a 'Global Wood Pellet Producers Panel' discussing top wood pellet supply regions of 2016 and insights into pellet pricing. Even more interesting are discussions on 'sustainable pellet supplies to Asian markets' as well as pellet pricing competition between North America, Russia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand. Other speakers at the summit are IHI Corporation, Hawkins Wright, Malaysia Biomass Industries Confederation, Ata Marie Group, Fuji Biomass Energy, US Industrial Pellet Association (USIPA), Voyage Power Fuji Keizai and Argus Media.
This 2017 summit features two pre-conference workshops -- 'Experience in Large Scale Co-Firing & with Various Biomass Types' and 'From Residues to Plantations:
Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), the 8th Biomass Pellets Trade & Power is supported by Independent Power Producers Forum plus sponsors Wood Pellet Association of Canada, Sumitomo Corporation, Astec Inc, Enviva and Valmet.
