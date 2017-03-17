 
Renowned Starch World Series Heads to Foz do Iguaçu, BRAZIL, this June 2017

Starch World Americas in Foz do Iguaçu, on 13-14 June - reinforces South America's leading role in the global starch and sweeteners market not only as a corn and cassava feedstock producer but also an emerging end user market for starch derivatives.
 
 
FOZ DO IGUAçú, Brazil - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- After successful summits in Asia, Europe and the Middle East, the Starch World Series sets out to Foz do Iguaçu -- a strategic location on the tri-point border of Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay and close proximity to numerous starch producers! Listing the vast opportunities in Brazil and the wider Latin and South America region, the summit brings together regional players such as Cargill presenting 'Challenges of Corn Milling Market in Brazil'. Cargill hones in on the production, demand and export for Brazil's corn starch as well as the competitiveness of starch vs. sugarcane for the sweetener sector. The regional market is further examined by Codipsa (Paraguay's biggest starch producer) sharing details of starch production, opportunities and export potential in South America, Central America and the Caribbean -- pinpointing the supply/demand of raw materials.

In addition, Red Stripe (part of Heineken Group) confirms sharing its 'Novel Approach of using cassava as raw material for maltose syrup production in Jamaica's Breweries' while CIAT will join in with an informative session on 'C (http://www.cmtevents.com/aboutevent.aspx?ev=170613&pu...)assava Breeding and the Starch Sector' with details of commercializing cassava with new starch properties and high yielding varieties.

On food trends, Podium Alimentos will discuss 'Developments in Cassava Flour for Gluten-free applications in Cheese Bread & Confectionaries'. Other notable presenters confirmed are:

·         Dutch Starches International -- Competitiveness of Argentinian Starch Industry

·         Swebol Biotech -- Andean Starches with focus on tubers, quinoa and cañahua

·         CIRAD -- Development of Pneumatic (Flash) Dryers for Starch and Flours with Improved Energy Efficiency (including for Small-scale Operations)

·         Euromonitor International -- Markets Opportunities for 'Healthy' Food & Beverage such as "free from" composition (i.e. lactose, gluten etc.), and organic production

·         Commoditia Ltd -- Regional Trade in Starch and Sweeteners Consumption

·         EMBRAPA -- Developments in Corn Production and Breeding in Brazil

·         EPAGRI -- Cassava Cultivation & Developments in the State of Santa Catarina: Current Situation & Opportunities

Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), the summit is expected to be attended by major regional and global starch industry players.

isit event website for more details. For registration matters, companies outside Latin, Central & South America may call Huiyan at 65-6346-9113 or huiyan@cmtsp.com.sg, those in Mexico can call Tanya at 52-55 52941423 or 52-155-3655-0760 or tanya@cmtsp.com.sg and in Brazil should call Michelle at Tel: +55-41-9957-3530 or latamrep@cmtsp.com.sg

