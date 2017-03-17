News By Tag
Renowned Starch World Series Heads to Foz do Iguaçu, BRAZIL, this June 2017
Starch World Americas in Foz do Iguaçu, on 13-14 June - reinforces South America's leading role in the global starch and sweeteners market not only as a corn and cassava feedstock producer but also an emerging end user market for starch derivatives.
On food trends, Podium Alimentos will discuss 'Developments in Cassava Flour for Gluten-free applications in Cheese Bread & Confectionaries'. Other notable presenters confirmed are:
· Dutch Starches International -- Competitiveness of Argentinian Starch Industry
· Swebol Biotech -- Andean Starches with focus on tubers, quinoa and cañahua
· CIRAD -- Development of Pneumatic (Flash) Dryers for Starch and Flours with Improved Energy Efficiency (including for Small-scale Operations)
· Euromonitor International -- Markets Opportunities for 'Healthy' Food & Beverage such as "free from" composition (i.e. lactose, gluten etc.), and organic production
· Commoditia Ltd -- Regional Trade in Starch and Sweeteners Consumption
· EMBRAPA -- Developments in Corn Production and Breeding in Brazil
· EPAGRI -- Cassava Cultivation & Developments in the State of Santa Catarina: Current Situation & Opportunities
Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), the summit is expected to be attended by major regional and global starch industry players.
