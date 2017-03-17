 
News By Tag
* Texas
* Comedy
* Entertainer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


Texas' Funniest Comedian Dez O'Neal Is The New Classic

After winning the "Funniest Comic in Texas" 2017 out of 500 contestants statewide, Dez O'Neal continues to impress by landing feature spots for celebrity comics and delivering at every show.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Texas
Comedy
Entertainer

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Dallas - Texas - US

DALLAS - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Dez O'Neal is an up and coming stand-up comedian from Dallas, TX  who has been making waves across the industry. After winning the "Funniest Comic in Texas" 2017 out of 500 contestants statewide, Dez has continued his impressive streak by delivering standing ovation performances and selling out shows. His star is on the rise, and he is proving to be the one to place your bet on.

Also known as the DOC short for Dez O'Neal Comedy, Dez has spent the last three years of his career living by the mantra that laughter works just as good as medicine. Dez took his naturally humorous personality and coupled it with his theatre training, which resultantly led to the incarnation of a promising and charismatic Stand-Up Comedian, who continues to develop and blow audiences away local and abroad.

According to one of his many supporters who continue to enjoy performances time and time again, "Dez is a very versatile comic." In fact, members of the crowd are easily able to recall the way he "massacres a room with both clean and non-clean material alike," which speaks volumes about this comedian's diversity and comedic prowess.

Dez O'Neal is currently seeking to expand his borders and reach. He is seeking a city change in the very near future, and is in need of management  as well as agent representation. It is foreseeable that those two components will catapult him into the next phase of greatness.

As of now, Dez has been able to build and lead a supportive following locally based off his comedic abilities. Apart from currently working as a traveling comedian and dominating the local scene, Dez' journey can be followed on social media channels, including YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdIOXl9THXnC9v2OwXl6VQw), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/DezONealComedy/), and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/dezonealcomedy/). Newly, Dez is set to launch his first round of merchandise in the next two weeks (more information on that here (https://www.dezonealcomedy.com/merchandise)). This is the first step in building what will become philanthropic efforts created to support new comics on the rise.

If you would like to witness what all the talk is about, come see LIVE and in living color for yourself, Dez O'Neal will be headlining at The Arlington Improv, March 29th at 8pm. Keep a close eye out for this talent, he is one you will be seeing again.

###

Moreover, Dez O'Neal is definitely a comedian to look out for. For all sorts of information on Dez O'Neal Comedy and details on booking, check out his website now at dezonealcomedy.com.

Contact
Edwina Gray
***@kw.com
End
Source:Dez O'Neal Comedy
Email:***@kw.com Email Verified
Tags:Texas, Comedy, Entertainer
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share