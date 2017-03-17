News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Texas' Funniest Comedian Dez O'Neal Is The New Classic
After winning the "Funniest Comic in Texas" 2017 out of 500 contestants statewide, Dez O'Neal continues to impress by landing feature spots for celebrity comics and delivering at every show.
Also known as the DOC short for Dez O'Neal Comedy, Dez has spent the last three years of his career living by the mantra that laughter works just as good as medicine. Dez took his naturally humorous personality and coupled it with his theatre training, which resultantly led to the incarnation of a promising and charismatic Stand-Up Comedian, who continues to develop and blow audiences away local and abroad.
According to one of his many supporters who continue to enjoy performances time and time again, "Dez is a very versatile comic." In fact, members of the crowd are easily able to recall the way he "massacres a room with both clean and non-clean material alike," which speaks volumes about this comedian's diversity and comedic prowess.
Dez O'Neal is currently seeking to expand his borders and reach. He is seeking a city change in the very near future, and is in need of management as well as agent representation. It is foreseeable that those two components will catapult him into the next phase of greatness.
As of now, Dez has been able to build and lead a supportive following locally based off his comedic abilities. Apart from currently working as a traveling comedian and dominating the local scene, Dez' journey can be followed on social media channels, including YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/
If you would like to witness what all the talk is about, come see LIVE and in living color for yourself, Dez O'Neal will be headlining at The Arlington Improv, March 29th at 8pm. Keep a close eye out for this talent, he is one you will be seeing again.
###
Moreover, Dez O'Neal is definitely a comedian to look out for. For all sorts of information on Dez O'Neal Comedy and details on booking, check out his website now at dezonealcomedy.com.
Contact
Edwina Gray
***@kw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse