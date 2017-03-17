 
Industry News





Global Edge Recruitment - Recruiters of Choice

 
ACTON, England - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Global Edge Recruitment Ltd is an international recruitment consultancy that specializes in recruiting internationally-based African candidates and expatriates from Europe, Middle East, Africa, and North America back into jobs within their home countries. Our goal is to assist many countries and oil companies fulfill their local content requirement needs.

They have recruited for many leading companies in oil and gas and across emerging markets in Africa, United Kingdom and in recent times in the Middle East. it has comprehensive recruitment solutions including; Search and Selection, Campaigns and Talent Search. Our approach works perfectly for companies looking to source high caliber professionals who possess rare skills sets of international experience combined with regional understanding.

The firm prides itself in providing strategic and innovative recruitment services in the Upstream and Downstream sectors within the energy, oil, gas and other industries.

With offices in London and Nigeria its operations span across the entire Europe, Middle East and Africa, providing its clients, associates, partners and candidates with a high level of support within these regions. http://globaledge-consulting.com
