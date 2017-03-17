Amazon Independent hires former Viacom and Paramount executives

 
LOS ANGELES - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Amazon Independent Films CEO, Stanley V. Henson, Jr. hires former Paramount Pictures executives to work with Amazon Independent acquisitions. The former Vice President and Director were also the alum of Universal Pictures.  The first film projects from Amazon Independent scheduled are "Cooley High 60610", "In the midnight hours" and "Caesere's Demons". Amazon Independent are also preparing the debut of two TV pilots on Amazon Direct and Amazon Prime.  Henson is optimistic after recent statistics reveal that 73% of Americans binge watch show at the rate of 5 hours a day.  He also feels that Amazon Prime's 40 million viewers worldwide give a potential for a huge viewership of content.  Henson aligned with Amazon's On Demand in 2008 anticipating the eventual expansions of Amazon, NetFlix, IndieFlix, Hulu and Apple.  Amazon Independent is currently scouting talent from colleges and workshops to create a studio system and ensemble of actors reminiscent of the old Hollywood majors.

www.amazonindependent.com

