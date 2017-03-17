 
Industry News





Ecosmob Announced To Offer VoIP Mobile Dialer Customization and Development Services

Ecosmob Technologies offers a wide range of services. As per the recent announcement by the company's spokesperson the company will offer customization and development services for VoIP Mobile Dialer.
 
 
ARLINGTON, Texas - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a leading name in the IT industry. The operational areas of the company are web and mobile development, VoIP and trending technologies related services. The company has been working in the industry for more than 9 years with their client centric approach from their head office which is located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India.

The spokesperson of the company has made a recent announcement about their service for a SIP dialer. As per the announcement the company will be offering SIP dialer development services. The spokesperson of the company further added that the company will also offer the customization services to the customers for their mobile dialer application. The company has a team of experienced mobile app developers. The team of the company has developed many applications including SIP dialer app. The developers have hands on skills in developing Mobile dialer app which makes them a perfect resource for any company which is looking for topnotch mobile dialer app development or customization services.

"We have been in the development industry for many years and we are very much aware with the trends and technologies. We make sure to keep our offerings in a way that our customers can take benefit of these latest trends and technologies. One of in trend solutions is VoIP Mobile Dialer (https://www.ecosmob.com/voip-mobile-dialer/). There are many companies which are leveraging the benefits of this amazing communication tool. We have expertise in developing and customizing the VoIP mobile dialer so we offer the services for the same to benefit our customers.", shared the spokesperson of the company.

The SIP dialer is an application which uses SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) for conducting the calls instead of TDM which is used in traditional communication mechanism. This technology makes communication cost effective because dialer to dialer calling is absolutely free. Moreover, it furnishes customers with many advanced features of communication such as:

• Chat
• Conference
• Video calling
• File sharing
• Image sharing
• And more

All these features of the VoIP mobile dialer make it a perfect communication solution for the companies.

To develop a mobile dialer app one need to posses experience of mobile application development as well as VoIP. The developer must know the Dos and Don'ts of VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol). Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is one of those few companies which have expertise in both stated domain, which make them a perfect solution provider. They can develop any type of simple to complex mobile dialer app. Also, the company knows how to customize existing features to strengthen the communication which led them to offer customization services.

The company has offered mobile dialer app development and customization services to many customers. In fact, one of their dialer app, CosmoFone, is also listed in the app store which you can explore to test their portfolio.

Contact
Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
***@ecosmob.com
End
Source:Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Email:***@ecosmob.com
Posted By:***@ecosmob.com
