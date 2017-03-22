 
EDACITY by Naomi Campbell at Yellow Peril

Curated by Susanne Karbin, EDACITY further develops Naomi Campbell's exploration of the fragile relationship between food production and environmental sustainability
 
 
NAOMI CAMPBELL, Edacity (2017) mixed media installation, dimensions variable
NAOMI CAMPBELL, Edacity (2017) mixed media installation, dimensions variable
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Yellow Peril Gallery is pleased to present Naomi Campbell's new exhibition Edacity from April 22 – May 27, 2017.  Curated by Susanne Karbin, the exhibition further develops Campbell's exploration of the fragile relationship between food production and environmental sustainability she initiated in the show Bread and Circuses at The Center for Contemporary Art, New Jersey, in 2016. Here she takes it further by incorporating the concept of fear, suggesting both subjection and denial in observance of a scenario almost certain to erupt.  The opening reception is Saturday, April 22, from 6PM – 9PM.

Edacity features an installation comprising sculptures, wall pieces, metal, glass, and video, where Campbell's use of light projection on sculptural elements creates an immersive spatial setting. The mobile sculpture Damocles' Sword hangs from the ceiling like a chandelier or centerpiece alluding to concerns about modern day food experimentation technology and its effect on the individual. Fragments of mirrors and glass alter the viewer's perception of reality furthering the biological/technological immersive experience.

Campbell was born in Montreal, Canada and currently lives and works in Brooklyn, New York.  She studied at the Collége de Champlain in Quebec, the University of Guelph in Ontario, and the School of Visual Arts in New York. She also studied painting and printmaking at The Art Students League of New York. Her art is displayed in numerous permanent public collections, some of which include the City of New York; the City of Irving, Texas; the City of Geochang, South Korea; the New York Public Library; the New York State Museum, NY; and the Trenton City Museum, New Jersey.

In 2016, Campbell presented The Consonant of Noise at International Studio & Curatorial Program in Brooklyn, New York, where she created a braille pattern of corn kernels running across the gallery walls, and a sculptural installation on the floor, alluding to the global food crisis in which corn is paramount.

The opening reception for Edacity is Saturday, April 22, from 6PM – 9PM. The exhibition will conclude May 27th.  This is Naomi Campbell's second solo exhibition at Yellow Peril.  Her first solo exhibition was Retinal Displacement in 2012.  Edacity recently debuted in 2017 at Peligro Amarillo / Santurce, our outpost in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

