EDACITY by Naomi Campbell at Yellow Peril
Curated by Susanne Karbin, EDACITY further develops Naomi Campbell's exploration of the fragile relationship between food production and environmental sustainability
Edacity features an installation comprising sculptures, wall pieces, metal, glass, and video, where Campbell's use of light projection on sculptural elements creates an immersive spatial setting. The mobile sculpture Damocles' Sword hangs from the ceiling like a chandelier or centerpiece alluding to concerns about modern day food experimentation technology and its effect on the individual. Fragments of mirrors and glass alter the viewer's perception of reality furthering the biological/technological immersive experience.
Campbell was born in Montreal, Canada and currently lives and works in Brooklyn, New York. She studied at the Collége de Champlain in Quebec, the University of Guelph in Ontario, and the School of Visual Arts in New York. She also studied painting and printmaking at The Art Students League of New York. Her art is displayed in numerous permanent public collections, some of which include the City of New York; the City of Irving, Texas; the City of Geochang, South Korea; the New York Public Library; the New York State Museum, NY; and the Trenton City Museum, New Jersey.
In 2016, Campbell presented The Consonant of Noise at International Studio & Curatorial Program in Brooklyn, New York, where she created a braille pattern of corn kernels running across the gallery walls, and a sculptural installation on the floor, alluding to the global food crisis in which corn is paramount.
The opening reception for Edacity is Saturday, April 22, from 6PM – 9PM. The exhibition will conclude May 27th. This is Naomi Campbell's second solo exhibition at Yellow Peril. Her first solo exhibition was Retinal Displacement in 2012. Edacity recently debuted in 2017 at Peligro Amarillo / Santurce, our outpost in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
