March 2017
CuddlyNest Celebrates Exceeding Seven Hundred Twitter Followers

Customized CuddlyNest Company Celebrates surpassing Seven Hundred Twitter Followers
 
 
CHICAGO - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, CuddlyNest, a fast-growing, custom, short-term accommodations website, announced that its social mediaTwitter account followers have surpassed seven hundred followers and are rapidly increasing. CuddlyNest's Twitter account offers various interesting blogs related to the industry as well as posts of some properties available on the company's website. The company has been witnessing a remarkable rapid increase in the number of its followers on social media outlets like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.

Of the company's recent rapid growth in Twitter Followers, CuddlyNest Founder Haitham Saead said, "We are happy to attract over seven hundred followers on twitter in a short period of time. We provide interesting and useful posts to both hosts and guests of the home sharing market. Hosts, property managers and home owners are constantly looking for posts that will benefit  their business and provide them with the knowledge and skills to succeed in the business. The posts cover a wide range of related topics to the industry, such us property management, tips for increasing profit, safety of hosts and guests, vacation rental home design and decoration, among many others. We are happy that the followers enjoy and benefit from our Twitter posts, our fans are our strength."

CuddlyNest offers many unique and unprecedented features to hosts.  Some of the features include free subscription, a flat booking fee that can be set by the host, and the choice of transacting outside CuddlyNest's platform. CuddlyNest aims at filling a gap in the home sharing and vacation rental market by providing unique options to hosts that no other platform in the market offers or combines in one place.

About CuddlyNest: https://www.cuddlynest.com/ is a Chicago-based company offering vacation rental listings in the most popular touristic destinations in the world. It is growing dramatically, and it has established a rapid increase in the number of listings and social media influence in a very short time.

