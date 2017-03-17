 
Industry News





Value Added Discount for Bridge Capital Loans

Bruce Barbre plans to fast-track raising Bridge Capital for a new company he is creating called XcalibR Real Estate Development by offering value added discounts to early stage lenders.
 
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Wouldn't you feel good knowing you helped get a Veteran in need into safe affordable housing?

Would you feel even better knowing that in the process you were able to earn money on the money you provided to help make it happen?

Bruce Barbre is founding a new company for the purpose of building low cost dome homes for Veterans in need.  He is putting together a team of professionals to help him be successful in the goal to provide safe affordable homes for Vets.

Mr. Barbre is now raising the bridge capital to incorporate, do PPMs for SEC comliance, and contract professionals to help make this venture viable. To fast track the process of raising seed capital, Bruce is offering valued added discounts to lenders should they opt to convert short-term loans to a long-term investment.

Bruce has created a sliding scale for these valued added discounts which he believes will encourage early stage investors to act now.  First-in lenders will get to take advantage of the best value added discount.

"I believe that offering something extra for early stage loans that it will encourage investors to act quickly", states Mr. Barbre. "My goal is to acquire the bridge capital quickly so I can get the PPMs done immediately.  I am offering convertable promissory notes at 10% interest (10% APR).  As soon as PPM compliant, lenders will have the option to convert the loan plus the total interest of the note and apply the value added discount. I believe this is a very generous offer that makes being a bridge capital lender appealing for short-term investors."

Investor inquiries are welcomed. Visit http://GoldwellDomeHomes.com and use the comment box on the contact form to submit contact information.

Disclaimer:  This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

Contact
Bruce Barbre
***@brucegoldwell.com
End
Source:Bruce Barbre
Email:***@brucegoldwell.com Email Verified
