Jefferson Parish Democratic Exec Comm (JPDEC) Announces Endorsement of Mayor John Shaddinger

Jefferson Parish Democratic Executive Committee (JPDEC) Announces Endorsement of Mayor John Shaddinger for Re-election to Mayor, City of Westwego
 
METAIRIE, La. - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The Jefferson Parish Democratic Executive Committee (JPDEC) proudly announces its endorsement of Mayor John Shaddinger for re-election to Mayor, City of Westwego.

Mayor Shaddinger has been a stalwart as the Mayor of Westwego and has proven himself qualified to address issues of concern to the City.

The Jefferson Parish Democratic Executive Committee (JPDEC) additionally announces its endorsement of Johnny Nobles, Jr. – Westwego Council, Dist 2 and Norman Fonseca – Westwego Council, Dist 3.

The contested positions in the March 25th election in Jefferson Parish are as follows:

LA State Representative  92nd Representative District
Mayor  City of Westwego
Council Member  District 2, City of Westwego
Council Member  District 3, City of Westwego
Council Member  District 4, City of Westwego
Council Member  District 5, City of Westwego

The election hours are 7 a.m. through 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2017.

For further information please contact David Gereighty, Chairman, Jefferson Parish Democratic Executive Committee or see http://www.jpdemo.org

David Gereighty
***@jpdec.org
