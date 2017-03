Jefferson Parish Democratic Exec Comm (JPDEC) Announces Endorsement of Mayor John Shaddinger

Jefferson Parish Democratic Executive Committee (JPDEC) Announces Endorsement of Mayor John Shaddinger for Re-election to Mayor, City of Westwego

David Gereighty

David Gereighty

-- The Jefferson Parish Democratic Executive Committee (JPDEC) proudly announces its endorsement of Mayor John Shaddinger for re-election to Mayor, City of Westwego.Mayor Shaddinger has been a stalwart as the Mayor of Westwego and has proven himself qualified to address issues of concern to the City.The Jefferson Parish Democratic Executive Committee (JPDEC) additionally announces its endorsement of Johnny Nobles, Jr. – Westwego Council, Dist 2 and Norman Fonseca – Westwego Council, Dist 3.The contested positions in the March 25election in Jefferson Parish are as follows:LA State Representative 92nd Representative DistrictMayor City of WestwegoCouncil Member District 2, City of WestwegoCouncil Member District 3, City of WestwegoCouncil Member District 4, City of WestwegoCouncil Member District 5, City of WestwegoThe election hours areFor further information please contact David Gereighty, Chairman, Jefferson Parish Democratic Executive Committee or see http://www.jpdemo.org