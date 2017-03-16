 
News By Tag
* Hemp
* Hemp Products
* NoCo Hemp Expo
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Loveland
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716


NoCo Hemp Expo 4 Showcases Fashion Alley & Global Hemp Village

Expo areas focus on innovative, creative applications of hemp
 
 
NoCo Hemp Expo 4 March 30 - April 1
NoCo Hemp Expo 4 March 30 - April 1
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Hemp
* Hemp Products
* NoCo Hemp Expo

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Loveland - Colorado - US

LOVELAND, Colo. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The NoCo Hemp Expo, the largest hemp-centric event in the U.S., has announced programming details for its Fashion Alley and Global Hemp Village during this year's event on March 30 and April 1 at The Ranch Events Complex off I-25 in Loveland, Colorado.

"The rest of the world has quite a head start on the U.S. given the outdated regulations our nation still has on the cultivation and uses of hemp as a natural resource," said NoCo Hemp Expo Founder, Morris Beegle. "As we work to modernize domestic hemp legislation and policy, thought leaders and innovators from around the world can show us, today, the many ways hemp can be used in a profitable, sustainable way to build companies and create jobs."

Fashion Alley is sponsored by Hempy's, which makes "planet inherited goods" and EnviroTextiles, providing "fabric for our future." Hempy's, based in Glenwood Springs, CO, specializes in 100% hemp, 100% made in America products. EnviroTextiles, also based in Glenwood Springs, manufactures and imports more than 100 hemp fabrics from around the world. Fashion Alley exhibitors also include Hemptique, Vital Hemp, Recreator, Satori Movement, and others.

Visitors to the NoCo Global Hemp Village can travel the world of hemp through vendors from Nepal, Poland, South Africa, the Czech Republic, France, Croatia and Germany. The Village features innovative products and ideas from these international exhibitors, including hemp honey, soap, sneakers, and more. Learn about the latest in textiles and accessories, hemp beauty products, hemp foods, along with nutritional and therapeutic applications.

For tickets to the Expo and access to the full range of programming during Friday's Industry Day and Saturday's public events, visit http://nocohempexpo.com/ticket-sales/.

Major sponsors of NoCo Hemp Expo 4 include CBDRx, offering vertically integrated hemp extract services to the industry; EnerHealth Botanicals, promoting health and wellness products for your body and mind; and Nature's Love, providing quality hemp extracts and Sub Zero Extracts offering extraction technology to the industry.

About NoCo Hemp Expo 4, Colorado Hemp Company and TreeFreeHemp

WAFBA LLC (We Are For Better Alternatives) is home to the NoCo Hemp Expo, TreeFreeHemp and Colorado Hemp Company, located in Loveland, Colorado and operating since 2012. Areas of focus include product and brand development, marketing, printing, production, events and advocacy. Learn more at NocoHempExpo.com, and find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Contact
Morris Beegle
Colorado Hemp Company
***@coloradohempcompany.com
End
Source:NoCo Hemp Expo
Email:***@coloradohempcompany.com Email Verified
Tags:Hemp, Hemp Products, NoCo Hemp Expo
Industry:Event
Location:Loveland - Colorado - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Shannon Marketing Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share