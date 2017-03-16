News By Tag
Together Empowering Asian Minds (TEAM) is Hosting a Screening Event for Open Call Winners
The main event will be held at the Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology in Boston, MA. Liz Cheng, WGBH's General Manager for Television, will be the emcee for the evening. The MIT Syncopasian will give the opening performance and attendees will be welcomed by Dr. Gouri Banerjee, TEAM representative and President of Saheli, and Tiffani Carter-Thompson, Vice President of Global PR, Social Media and Charity at philosophy. Videos from TEAM's Open Call will then be shown followed by a discussion panel, moderated by Susan Chinsen, Director of the Boston Asian American Film Festival. Kim N. Le, creator of the blog "Ryan Does Resi", will give closing remarks.
More details as well as event registration can be found here (https://team2017screening.eventbrite.com/
To watch all of the entries to TEAM's Video Open Call, please visit our website here (http://www.teamasianminds.org/
In-kind sponsors for this event: Above Greatness Events, A Maven's World (AMW), ArtGlo, Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology, Cafe Philo, Epic Entertainment, JP Fuji Group, Her Campus, Homestead Bakery, High Brew Coffee, Televisionary Productions, Yi Jia International
Event Partners: Active Minds, Asian American Resource Workshop, Asian American Journalists Association, Boston Asian American Film Festival, BostonSpeaks, Families for Depression Awareness, Jed Foundation, National Asian American Pacific Islander Mental Health Association, National Alliance on Mental Illness, National Empowerment Center, Vinfen, WGBH.
TEAM is a peer-led, Massachusetts-
