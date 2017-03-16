 
News By Tag
* Aapi
* Mental Health
* Public Awareness Campaign
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Boston
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

Together Empowering Asian Minds (TEAM) is Hosting a Screening Event for Open Call Winners

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Aapi
* Mental Health
* Public Awareness Campaign

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Boston - Massachusetts - US

Subject:
* Events

BOSTON - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Together Empowering Asian Minds (TEAM) will be hosting a Spring Screening on Thursday, April 6, 2017 from 6pm to 8pm in celebration of the TEAM Video Open Call winners. This free event will also be simulcast to college campuses and other sites around the country.

The main event will be held at the Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology in Boston, MA. Liz Cheng, WGBH's General Manager for Television, will be the emcee for the evening. The MIT Syncopasian will give the opening performance and attendees will be welcomed by Dr. Gouri Banerjee, TEAM representative and President of Saheli, and Tiffani Carter-Thompson, Vice President of Global PR, Social Media and Charity at philosophy. Videos from TEAM's Open Call will then be shown followed by a discussion panel, moderated by Susan Chinsen, Director of the Boston Asian American Film Festival. Kim N. Le, creator of the blog "Ryan Does Resi", will give closing remarks.

More details as well as event registration can be found here (https://team2017screening.eventbrite.com/).

To watch all of the entries to TEAM's Video Open Call, please visit our website here (http://www.teamasianminds.org/open-call-voting/).

========
In-kind sponsors for this event: Above Greatness Events, A Maven's World (AMW), ArtGlo, Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology, Cafe Philo, Epic Entertainment, JP Fuji Group, Her Campus, Homestead Bakery, High Brew Coffee, Televisionary Productions, Yi Jia International

Event Partners: Active Minds, Asian American Resource Workshop, Asian American Journalists Association, Boston Asian American Film Festival, BostonSpeaks, Families for Depression Awareness, Jed Foundation, National Asian American Pacific Islander Mental Health Association, National Alliance on Mental Illness, National Empowerment Center, Vinfen, WGBH.


--------
TEAM is a peer-led, Massachusetts-based coalition formed in 2010 to address the urgent and unique mental health challenges faced by the AAPI community and their loved ones. TEAM received a grant from the hope & grace fund, a project of New Venture Fund in partnership with philosophy, inc. Saheli, The Transformation Center, and Asian Women for Health are the lead agencies spearheading the TEAM campaign. A full list of partnering organizations can be found here. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contact
Cynthia Pan
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Together Empowering Asian Minds
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Aapi, Mental Health, Public Awareness Campaign
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Boston - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TEAM News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share