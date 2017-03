Together Empowering Asian Minds (TEAM) is Hosting a Screening Event for Open Call Winners

Media Contact

-- Together Empowering Asian Minds () will be hosting a Spring Screening on Thursday, April 6, 2017 from 6pm to 8pm in celebration of the TEAM Video Open Call winners. This free event will also be simulcast to college campuses and other sites around the country.The main event will be held at the Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology in Boston, MA. Liz Cheng, WGBH's General Manager for Television, will be the emcee for the evening. The MIT Syncopasian will give the opening performance and attendees will be welcomed by Dr. Gouri Banerjee, TEAM representative and President of Saheli, and Tiffani Carter-Thompson, Vice President of Global PR, Social Media and Charity at philosophy. Videos from TEAM's Open Call will then be shown followed by a discussion panel, moderated by Susan Chinsen, Director of the Boston Asian American Film Festival. Kim N. Le, creator of the blog "Ryan Does Resi", will give closing remarks.More details as well as event registration can be found here ( https://team2017screening.eventbrite.com/ ).To watch all of the entries to TEAM's Video Open Call, please visit our website here ( http://www.teamasianminds.org/ open-call-voting/ ).========In-kind sponsors for this event: Above Greatness Events, A Maven's World (AMW), ArtGlo, Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology, Cafe Philo, Epic Entertainment, JP Fuji Group, Her Campus, Homestead Bakery, High Brew Coffee, Televisionary Productions, Yi Jia InternationalEvent Partners: Active Minds, Asian American Resource Workshop, Asian American Journalists Association, Boston Asian American Film Festival, BostonSpeaks, Families for Depression Awareness, Jed Foundation, National Asian American Pacific Islander Mental Health Association, National Alliance on Mental Illness, National Empowerment Center, Vinfen, WGBH.--------TEAM is a peer-led, Massachusetts-based coalition formed in 2010 to address the urgent and unique mental health challenges faced by the AAPI community and their loved ones. TEAM received a grant from the hope & grace fund, a project of New Venture Fund in partnership with philosophy, inc. Saheli, The Transformation Center, and Asian Women for Health are the lead agencies spearheading the TEAM campaign. A full list of partnering organizations can be found here. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr, LinkedIn, and YouTube.