March 2017
Free 2-Day Python Course at The Tech Academy

 
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Something I'm sure we can all agree upon is that education of any kind is a big financial and time commitment — even coding boot camps like The Tech Academy. If you're starting with little experience in programming, or tech in general, committing to a coding program is understandably scary.

For those who want to dip their toe in the programming ocean instead of diving in head first, The Tech Academy offers a free two-day Python Course!

During the two-day workshop attendees learn the fundamentals of Python, a widely used programming language. It also covers basic computer terms and the introductory concepts of object oriented programming.

This hands on workshop follows a very basic structure of learn-build-learn-build and so on. The students are taught an overview of Python, the basic concepts, format & structure, and are then taught how to code in the language. From there they build their own assignments, meaning students use the tools they just learned to build something completely their own. New concepts are then introduced and built upon the previous ones, slowly building upon their code as they go.

The two-day Python course is a great start to programming for those who are interested but aren't ready to make the commitment to school.  If you fall in that category, check out our Meet Up (https://www.meetup.com/Tech-Academy-Portland-Meetup/event...) page for the next class, and see if coding is for you!

The Tech Academy is a 15-week coding boot camp where students learn computer programming and software development. The curriculum is available locally in Portland, Oregon or remotely online. Students learn many programming languages and skills, including: Computer Science fundamentals, HTML, CSS, Visual Studio, Databases, SQL, JavaScript, Python, C#, ASP.NET, Project Management and more.

For more information please visit learncodinganywhere.com
