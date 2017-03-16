News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Free 2-Day Python Course at The Tech Academy
For those who want to dip their toe in the programming ocean instead of diving in head first, The Tech Academy offers a free two-day Python Course!
During the two-day workshop attendees learn the fundamentals of Python, a widely used programming language. It also covers basic computer terms and the introductory concepts of object oriented programming.
This hands on workshop follows a very basic structure of learn-build-
The two-day Python course is a great start to programming for those who are interested but aren't ready to make the commitment to school. If you fall in that category, check out our Meet Up (https://www.meetup.com/
The Tech Academy is a 15-week coding boot camp where students learn computer programming and software development. The curriculum is available locally in Portland, Oregon or remotely online. Students learn many programming languages and skills, including: Computer Science fundamentals, HTML, CSS, Visual Studio, Databases, SQL, JavaScript, Python, C#, ASP.NET, Project Management and more.
For more information please visit learncodinganywhere.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse