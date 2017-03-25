 
Kick off Event Scheduled May 24 Welcoming Summer 2017 To The Shore

Monmouth Ocean Development Council and the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce/LBI Region DMO holds joint press conference with Monmouth and Ocean County Officials on Asbury Park Boardwalk Wednesday May 24 5pm
 
SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The excitement of the summer season and upcoming events in our shore communities have created an alliance between the Monmouth-Ocean Development Council, the offices of Monmouth County Tourism, Ocean County Tourism and the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce/LBI Region DMO. Its purpose is to promote the best of what to expect this summer. A joint press conference has been scheduled including Monmouth Freeholder Thomas Arnone and Ocean County Freeholder Joseph Vicari, tourism officials from both counties and the State of New Jersey. The event has been scheduled on the boardwalk at Tim McLoone's Supper Club, 1200 Ocean Avenue in Asbury Park, NJ, beginning at 5pm on Wednesday May 24.

"We are thrilled about the tourism prospects for the months ahead. All models indicate this will be a very successful summer" stated Lori Pepenella, CEO of Southern Ocean Chamber. After the press conference, there is an opportunity to join a Legislative Reception inside Tim McLoone's Supper Club. "This will be a unique opportunity to mingle with representatives of local, county and state government, and to hear their views on the current state of the shore region" added Ben Waldron, Executive Director of MODC.

To make reservations for the reception please contact MODC at 732-751-8698, email modcstaff@modc.com or register online at www.modc.com . The cost is $29 per person which includes hot and cold appetizers and soft drinks. Sponsorship Opportunities are also available.
