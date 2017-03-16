News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Ipro Announces Sedona Conference Sessions at 2017 Innovations Conference
The Sedona Conference: Ipro has teamed up with The Sedona Conference to bring Innovations attendees a number of informative CLE-eligible sessions on law and policy trends.
"Looking back on what Innovations 2016 covered, I'm simply amazed by how quickly the eDiscovery landscape can change in a year," said Sedona Conference Deputy Executive Director Ken Withers. "I always look forward to Innovations as an opportunity to focus on what's new and exciting in our industry."
Sedona Conference topics include the science and mathematics behind TAR, the effectiveness of the 2015 Federal Civil Rules Amendments, responding to government internal investigations, and preparing for the enactment of General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR). These hour-long sessions are scheduled for the second day, April 25, of Ipro Innovations 2017.
"We're extremely proud to be affiliated with Sedona Conference,"
The Sedona Conference sessions are among nearly 50 other informative breakouts that cover eDiscovery best practices and getting maximum use from Ipro technology. Ipro Innovations 2017 is free to attend and held at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, which also offers visitors two golf courses, a spa, several live entertainment venues and a casino.
About Ipro Tech, LLC
Founded in 1989, Ipro is a global leader in the development of advanced eDiscovery software solutions. Ipro's ADD Automated Digital Discovery workflow platform helps customers organize, review, process and produce litigation data of vast sizes and complexity — more efficiently and cost-effectively than ever before.
Media Contact
Erica McArdle
6023244776
***@iprotech.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse