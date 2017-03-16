 
Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716


Ipro Announces Sedona Conference Sessions at 2017 Innovations Conference

The Sedona Conference: Ipro has teamed up with The Sedona Conference to bring Innovations attendees a number of informative CLE-eligible sessions on law and policy trends.
 
 
Ipro 100Hlogo app
Ipro 100Hlogo app
 
TEMPE, Ariz. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Ipro Tech, LLC, a worldwide leader in eDiscovery solutions, announced today The Sedona Conference® sessions for its signature Ipro Innovations 2017 conference. The event, slated for April 24 through April 26 in Scottsdale, Ariz., includes Sedona Conference sessions to provide continuing legal education (CLE) for attorneys and other litigation professionals. Visit the event website at http://iproinnovations.com.

"Looking back on what Innovations 2016 covered, I'm simply amazed by how quickly the eDiscovery landscape can change in a year," said Sedona Conference Deputy Executive Director Ken Withers. "I always look forward to Innovations as an opportunity to focus on what's new and exciting in our industry."

Sedona Conference topics include the science and mathematics behind TAR, the effectiveness of the 2015 Federal Civil Rules Amendments, responding to government internal investigations, and preparing for the enactment of General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR). These hour-long sessions are scheduled for the second day, April 25, of Ipro Innovations 2017.

"We're extremely proud to be affiliated with Sedona Conference," said Ipro President and CEO Kim Taylor. "Their commitment to advancing education in some of the most complex facets of law, matched by Ipro's commitment to pushing the leading edge of litigation technology, makes Innovations an incredible resource for individuals pursuing excellence in their fields."

The Sedona Conference sessions are among nearly 50 other informative breakouts that cover eDiscovery best practices and getting maximum use from Ipro technology. Ipro Innovations 2017 is free to attend and held at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, which also offers visitors two golf courses, a spa, several live entertainment venues and a casino.

About Ipro Tech, LLC

Founded in 1989, Ipro is a global leader in the development of advanced eDiscovery software solutions. Ipro's ADD Automated Digital Discovery workflow platform helps customers organize, review, process and produce litigation data of vast sizes and complexity — more efficiently and cost-effectively than ever before.

